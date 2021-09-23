New guidelines may mean fewer students on quarantines

The county was requiring all unvaccinated students in classes, buses and sports teams where two or more students tested positive for the coronavirus to quarantine for 10 days. And if there was no seating chart and someone tested positive, the county required all unvaccinated students to quarantine for 10 days.

"That resulted in the quarantining of a lot of kids who were not close contacts according to the New York State Department of Health definition of close contacts," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who also is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

New York State guidance requires only unvaccinated close contacts – those students who were within 3 feet of an infected person for 15 or more minutes – to quarantine. People who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms, but children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

The change "will likely reduce the number of students and staff who are subject to quarantine orders," said Erie County spokeswoman Kara Kane. But there still will be quarantines, she added.