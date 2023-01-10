New gender identity policy sparks debate at Orchard Park School Board meeting

A newly approved gender identity policy pitted some adults against students at Tuesday night's Orchard Park School Board meeting.

The policy, which was approved 6-0 by the School Board on Dec. 13, lays out what the district is required to do according to state and federal law, and allows students to use the gender, names, pronouns, restroom and locker room that matches their identity.

However, some adults who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, including Lynn Moeller, who said she represented the Orchard Park Taxpayers Association, characterized the policy as misguided and requested the board make some revisions.

"Orchard Park has concerns that the policy does not promote the health and safety of all individuals who use the locker rooms and showers, particularly," said Moeller, who also said she is a registered nurse.

She and others claimed that the policy overlooks the potential for placing students in physical jeopardy by having trans girls share facilities and participate in sports with other girls.

"Certain individuals who are viciously opposed to our position, of course, will call us transphobic or racist. I'm a nurse and you cannot do that, whoever you are out there who may do that. I've taken care of many people in all frames of life," she said.

Students who identified as transgender, nonbinary or other members of the LGBTQ community pushed back.

"Until now, we were powerless," said senior Maili Novak, who shared how she felt she was not being listened to by some adults in a district whose job it is to help her succeed in life.

"Thanks to people who did listen, the problem, in this case, was resolved, and this was only possible due to the gender protection policies in our district. Before those were implemented, it was difficult for students to feel safe," the student said.

Superintendent David Lilleck commended the students for their comportment and contrasted it with how he observed some the adults opposing them behaved, who he accused of rolling their eyes, snickering and taking pictures of the students while they spoke. It is embarrassing, he said, "when our kids have to be the leaders in this community."

"This is not healthy for our community. It is not healthy for our kids who had to spend time on a Tuesday night to come out and just ask for love and acceptance," Lilleck said.

He stressed that the district's new gender identity policy is based on New York State laws and regulations.

"If you have a concern with your specific child and an interaction or an issue, talk to your principal or your school about your child. That is what needs to happen. This is not the platform to engage in these hypothetical what-if conversations that do not directly impact your child," Lilleck told parents.

The new policy was introduced at the board's October and November meetings, with little public discussion.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Krueger said the policy puts applicable laws and regulations into writing, allowing easy access for staff and parents.