New Catholic schools chief: 'I don't want to see any schools close'

“We are delighted that Dr. Uhl has agreed to take-up the considerable responsibility of leading our Diocesan schools at a time when we are determined to define a new era for Catholic education across Western New York,” Fisher said in a news release.

"Dr. Uhl is uniquely qualified for this vital role, given his passion for Catholic education and his superb track record as a superintendent, educator, coach, dean of students, and as an administrator for both primary and secondary schools. His passion for the potential of Catholic education to nurture and guide young people, and to prepare them for a lifetime of learning and active faith, will be a tremendous asset in our ongoing work of renewal and commitment to catechesis and evangelization," Uhl said.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire job search process was virtual. Uhl was recommended to Fisher by a seven-member search committee which interviewed candidates and carried out background checks.

“One of the things Bishop Fisher and I talked about is, he wants to renew and reinvigorate the church and some of that might be reimagining and some of that might be reorganizing, but we want to build on that heritage and see how we can improve it," Uhl said.