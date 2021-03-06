New Catholic schools chief: 'I don't want to see any schools close'

In a 24-year career in Catholic education that has taken him to schools in five states, Timothy Uhl has built a lot of relationships.
The newly appointed superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo said he, and the Catholic Church in general, need to do that as he takes over the struggling education program of a bankrupt diocese whose credibility has been rocked by the sexual abuse scandal and attempts to cover up the facts.
The situation isn't new for Uhl, 51, who will start work in Buffalo April 19 after seven years as chief of the Catholic schools in Montana.
He's one of the first major appointments by Bishop Michael J. Fisher, who took over the Buffalo diocese in January.
The 23 Montana schools Uhl handled totaled almost 4,000 students. They were spread over two dioceses, Helena and Great Falls-Billings, both of which preceded Buffalo in filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of lawsuits from sex abuse victims.
“Basically my position was being eliminated, so I set out to look for a different place, look for a different ministry, different opportunities, and this one really jumped out," Uhl said in an interview Saturday.
"A new bishop, Bishop Fisher, and I noticed in his installation homily that he mentioned the Catholic school teachers, thanking them for the work they’ve done, the heroes they’ve been this year. He’s made it a priority. Education is a priority for him, and so that was pretty attractive," Uhl said.
The Buffalo diocese's financial woes have led to school closings and mergers, and in September, former Bishop Edward Scharfenberger appointed a task force on school and parish consolidations. In Montana, Uhl learned what that's like.
“This year we’re closing a school for next year, which is really, really sad. I’ve talked to a lot of people who have lived through that experience. Part of the problem is it does tie into the sex abuse crisis and the pain and the hurt there," Uhl said.
"Those two things are kind of intertwined. It’s difficult to decouple those things, but you know there’s a need for healing and you know there’s a need for building trust. That’s one of the things that Bishop Fisher and I talked about. The only way I know to build trust is to build relationships and let people know who you are and that you’re going to listen," he said. "Boy, I don’t want to see any schools close. Hopefully, I can help.”
Superintendent Michael C. LaFever retired last August. Joan Thomas has served as the diocese's interim superintendent, presiding over a 52-school Catholic system that offered its 6,400 students in-person education despite the pandemic, while public schools were using virtual or hybrid models.
Uhl said Montana Catholic schools also provided in-person education this year, except for the seven schools on Native American reservations, which were especially hard-hit by the pandemic.
“We are delighted that Dr. Uhl has agreed to take-up the considerable responsibility of leading our Diocesan schools at a time when we are determined to define a new era for Catholic education across Western New York,” Fisher said in a news release.
"Dr. Uhl is uniquely qualified for this vital role, given his passion for Catholic education and his superb track record as a superintendent, educator, coach, dean of students, and as an administrator for both primary and secondary schools. His passion for the potential of Catholic education to nurture and guide young people, and to prepare them for a lifetime of learning and active faith, will be a tremendous asset in our ongoing work of renewal and commitment to catechesis and evangelization," Uhl said.
Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire job search process was virtual. Uhl was recommended to Fisher by a seven-member search committee which interviewed candidates and carried out background checks.
“One of the things Bishop Fisher and I talked about is, he wants to renew and reinvigorate the church and some of that might be reimagining and some of that might be reorganizing, but we want to build on that heritage and see how we can improve it," Uhl said.
He also likes the fact that most of Western New York's Catholic schools are near each other. In Montana, where he became Catholic school superintendent, he drove 35,000 miles a year visiting schools on trips of as long as 9 1/2 hours. Many school visits turned into overnight stays.
"I don’t want to be on the road all the time. Covid has taught me that. I’ve been home for dinner every night for the past year. It’s kind of nice," Uhl said.
“I’ve never actually been to Buffalo, believe it or not. It’s funny to accept a job and move – it’s such a crazy year – without having been there," Uhl said. "But I’ve always heard Buffalo is a very livable place and it might be a nice place for us to raise our kids.”
Although he hasn't visited the diocese, Uhl has spent a lot of time on its Catholic schools' websites in recent days, looking for places to enroll his three elementary-age children, two sons and a daughter.
"I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen, the focus on STREAM and the energy and the enthusiasm," Uhl said, referring to the Catholic school package of science, technology, religion, engineering and math. "The community aspect comes out really clear.”
Uhl is an Omaha native who attended Catholic schools there. He earned his bachelor's degree at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas; a master's degree at Seattle Pacific University; and a doctorate in American studies from Saint Louis University.
He taught in Catholic high schools in Dallas and Omaha before becoming an assistant principal in Seattle and principal in New Iberia, La., and Tacoma, Wash. Uhl also hosts a podcast and writes a blog, both called "Catholic School Matters." The 222nd episode of the podcast will be released Monday.