Neighbor challenges Canisius High School athletic complex expansion in West Seneca

"There's nothing Canisius High School would do that would violate state laws," said Edward C. Cosgrove, attorney for Canisius. "This is a very serious situation for Canisius High School."

He said the school wants to start construction by August, so the fields can be ready to use in spring of 2022. He said the project has not gotten final approval, and is awaiting an archaeological investigation. Cosgrove said he did not want anything to interfere with the progress made so far on the project.

Minutes from the June 10 Planning Board meeting show that board members approved the site plan on the condition that the archaeological investigation prove satisfactory and be approved by the State Historic Preservation Office.

Warren contends that state environmental law does not provide for a conditional site plan approval on a large project like this one.

"I think it's very important that particularly this project have a full environmental review," he said.

West Seneca Town Attorney Tina Hawthorne said she disagreed with Warren's interpretation of the law. She said the conditional approval let Canisius know the town approves of the plans so far.