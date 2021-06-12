NCCC resumes summer academic and sports camps

Niagara County Community College will resume its annual program of youth summer academic and sports camps in July, led by faculty, staff and students.

A culinary camp at NCCC's Niagara Falls Culinary Institute already has sold out, but other camps for 9- to 13-year-olds will take place at the main campus in Sanborn.

They include Observing Nature and Movie and Film Week, both July 6-8; Web Design and Development from July 12-15; Leadership and Health Career Exploration July 19-22; and Arts and Crafts and International Week, July 26-29.

NCCC coaches will host four-day basketball camps for youngsters aged 7 to 16. Boys' sessions start July 12 and Aug. 2; the girls' camp begins July 26.

Co-ed soccer camp runs from Aug. 9-12 for ages 6 to 14, and co-ed athletic camp, also for 6-to-14-year-olds, will operate July 19-22.

Except for girls' basketball camp, which costs $80, camps cost $150 for full days and $75 for half-days. To register, visit the NCCC website or call 614-6255.

