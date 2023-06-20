Niagara County Community College President William Murabito announced Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the next school year, a college spokesman reported.

Murabito, who made his announcement at a meeting of the college board of trustees, has hold the post since 2019 after serving as interim president for two years.

He is NCCC's seventh president. His retirement would become effective June 30, 2024, bringing to a close 58 years in the SUNY system as a student and administrator.

He previously was interim president at SUNY Cobleskill, Sullivan County Community College and SUNY Morrisville. He also was chief executive officer at Rockland Community College and helped establish the SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy, outside Utica.

“I have appreciated the great privilege of working in such a welcoming community,” Murabito said. “Our board of trustees, the Niagara County Legislature, the state officials who represent our region in Albany and, of course, the campus community – everyone around this institution – has made it the educational, economic and cultural centerpiece that it is today. Contributing to what always has been and always will be a collective effort is a highlight of my professional life.”