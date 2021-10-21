NCCC president receives 3-year contract extension

Niagara County Community College President William J. Murabito signed a three-year contract extension Tuesday, short-circuiting a County Legislature resolution that criticized the cost of his current deal and sought to intervene in the negotiations.

Murabito received a raise from $225,000 to $250,000 in the first year, board Chairman Jason J. Cafarella said. He receives no health insurance, life insurance or pension.

Cafarella said the contract continues to pay Murabito a $5,000 monthly stipend for a Niagara Falls apartment, since Murabito's permanent home is in Saratoga Springs.

He also will continue to receive 30 days of vacation and 30 days of sick time per year, with the unused time convertible to cash when he leaves NCCC.

The college board's unanimous approval Tuesday came shortly before the County Legislature's Republican majority offered a resolution that sought to prevent approval of the contract until Cafarella and Vice Chairwoman Gina Virtuoso could report to the Legislature on the talks.

However, that resolution was sent to committee and now may be moot.

