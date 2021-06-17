NCCC plans 4% tuition increase for 2021-22

Niagara County Community College has proposed a 4% tuition increase for the 2021-22 academic year.
The NCCC Board of Trustees approved that figure Tuesday as part of a $44.6 million budget that it sent to the County Legislature for approval. The Legislature will hold a public hearing and a likely vote on the budget on Aug. 3.
Tuition for a Niagara County resident attending NCCC full-time would rise to $4,944 for a full year, a $192 increase over the amounts charged in the school year that just ended. The college's proposed spending would rise by about 1.3% from last year's budget.
College spokeswoman Barbara DeSimone said fees will not increase, and the budget assumes the same enrollment level as in 2020-21. According to the budget document, NCCC expects 2,309 full-time students and 2,078 part-time students this fall.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.