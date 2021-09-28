 Skip to main content
NCCC opens 60th anniversary logo design contest
Niagara County Community College NCCC 2020

An aerial view of the Niagara County Community College campus in 2020.

 Courtesy NCCC

Niagara County Community College will mark its 60th anniversary in the fall of 2022, but it's already looking for a special logo for the occasion.

The college this week announced a logo design contest, open to anyone who submits a design through the college website by Oct. 15. The winning logo "will be included on all promotional materials and anniversary swag," the announcement said.

All designs must have the number 60 represented in some way, and include NCCC’s official colors, blue and yellow.

The entries will be judged on originality, professional quality, aesthetic quality, complexity, concept and relevance to NCCC and the 60th anniversary.

Learning-Commons-Exterior_2

The Learning Commons at Niagara County Community College opened in August 2018. 

NCCC was officially founded in November 1962, and the first classes were held in the office building of the former Nabisco Shredded Wheat plant in Niagara Falls in 1963. The current Sanborn campus opened in 1973.

