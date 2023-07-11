New York State School Districts with Indigenous mascots and logos had until the end of June to commit to getting rid of them, and four Western New York School Boards voted to replace the symbols.

The fifth, Salamanca City Central School District, got permission from the Seneca Nation of Indians to continue to use its Native American name, the Warriors, and its logo of an Indigenous man.

Meanwhile, the Cheektowaga, Iroquois, Tonawanda and West Seneca districts are making plans to involve students and the community as they choose new names and identities.

In April, the State Board of Regents approved changes in regulations that prohibit public schools from using Indigenous names, mascots and logos by June 30, 2025.

The Tonawanda Warriors have not had a mascot in years, Superintendent Timothy Oldenburg said, and one will be reinstituted with the name change.

“Probably one of the largest areas of excitement and enthusiasm from the student body has been the opportunity to develop and reinstitute a mascot,” he said.

The maroon and white colors will remain, as well as the large white T in a circle, but the feathers will be gone, he said.

Suggestions are to be submitted this summer. A committee will review the ideas submitted, and narrow the list to semi-finalists for the community to consider, he said. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will vote on the finalists, and the committee will review the finalists and make a recommendation to the School Board in late fall or winter, he said.

The transition throughout the district would be completed in the 2024-25 school year.

“There will be a financial cost to the district,” Oldenburg said, but he added, “Our evaluation seems to show that the cost will not be as significant as it could have been.”

That is because the turf field and gymnasium floors – some of the most expensive changes – had already been scheduled to be resurfaced as part of a routine replacement.

“If the turf had been put in two years ago, it would be a major problem,” he said.

At Iroquois Central, the Class of 2024 will be the last to graduate as the Chiefs, Superintendent Douglas Scofield told the School Board in May. The board voted last month to implement the new regulations.

The committee planning the transition is suggesting separate votes on the mascot, and the logo. The district will solicit suggestions in October, and administrators will review the submissions to make sure they are appropriate, are not used anywhere in New York State and have a simple, single design, Scofield said.

Voting on the top 25 is expected to take place in early December, then a second vote on the top five finalists is expected to occur at the end of December or early January. The superintendent said by Jan. 4 the district could know what the mascot is, then another two rounds of voting would choose the new logo.

The mascot and logo would be known by the end of March.

“That gives us time in April to get contractors in place to redo any of the floors or anything that needs to be done,” he said.

Cheektowaga School Board members approved replacing the Warriors mascot and Native American man with a braid and feather on his head June 13. Also last month, the West Seneca School Board committed to removing the nickname the Indians from West Seneca Senior and Middle schools.

West Seneca pledged to identify the use of Indigenous nicknames, mascot or logo at district schools by Oct. 31, as it works to initiate a process for selecting a new mascot and logo with input of students. A recommendation would be made to the School Board for a new nickname and mascot by Sept. 2024.