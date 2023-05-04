Sandra Betters, the president of Nardin Academy whose removal was demanded by hundreds of parents, alumni, students and faculty, will leave her job at the end of the school year.

Betters will step down from her post as part of an agreement reached late Wednesday night by the school Board of Trustees that included the resignation of nine trustees who advocated for her ouster.

“Dr. Sandra Betters has informed the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees that for the betterment of all within the Nardin community, including students and employees, she will be stepping down from her role as president of Nardin Academy as of June 30,” the academy statement said.

The statement from the Nardin board of trustees said members will work on a transition plan in the weeks ahead, including hiring an interim president and implementing the school's "Plan for Healing and Growth." That plan, outlined in a message Van Dyke sent to the Nardin community on April 20, calls initially for the establishment of broad working groups using recommendations from an assessment report completed this spring.

It also calls for community forums, a Nardin Parents' Council and an Office of DHM Legacy and Mission Integration, providing a "a visible and enduring presence" for the school's founders, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary.

Betters will leave June 30, following months of private rancor on the board centered on the head of the school and board chairwoman that came into public view last month.

On Sunday, nearly 200 parents, alumni, former teachers and others gathered in a drizzling rain to urge a change in leadership. A day later, Nardin Together, a recently formed group of parents and others in the academy community, gave trustees until Friday morning to resolve the leadership crisis or face the prospect of dozens of parents sending their kids to different schools in September.

"We are grateful to know that Sandra Betters will be leaving Nardin, but we are extremely upset about the loss of the nine board members who courageously spoke out with Nardin's best interests in mind," alumna Martha Mangan of Nardin Together told The News.

"It seems a quid pro quo agreement was reached," she said. "There are many unanswered questions, but we hope this will give current and prospective families confidence in Nardin's future."

A school representative declined to say what the length of Betters' contract is or if she will receive a financial payout when she leaves the job.

Betters started at the school in July 2021, succeeding Marsha Sullivan. During her tenure, she instituted a student uniform policy in the high school, and strengthened the Nardin Experience Fund to help students of less financial means participate fully in Nardin activities.

The retention of Van Dyke is likely to remain an issue for parents, alumni and major donors who had also called for her resignation. Her term on the board expires in June.

"It concerns me that Tish Van Dyke, who many have called on to resign, continues to wield power," said Robyn Dorsey, an alumna.

The nine trustees, who in April made a public statement calling on Betters and Board Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke to resign, were unavailable for comment. Betters and Van Dyke also declined to comment beyond the school's statement.

The board's statement thanked the nine trustees for their service. Those resigning are Kristin Bauer, David Beaton, Frank Ewing, Michael Lawley, Christopher Manning, Phil Nobel, Kellie Ulrich, Julie Urban and Tom Zugger.

Opposition to Betters' leadership has been a constant over the past school year, with faculty letters leveling accusations of intimidation and mistrust. The complaints began circulating within the Nardin community after a majority of high school faculty signed letters to the board in September in which they said a “lack of leadership” from Betters threatened the reputation and stability of Nardin.

"There is daily evidence that our president is intent on continuing to foment a culture of intimidation, mistrust and harassment that is ignorant of – and antithetical to – the educational and Catholic values that have been hallmarks of Nardin Academy for more than 160 years," the teachers wrote.

In the months that followed, critics cited teacher turnover, the school’s declining enrollment and a low score on a parent satisfaction survey as examples of problems the Nardin community faced under Betters’ leadership.

Complaints about the school's leadership intensified after Betters placed on administrative leave and later fired a veteran science teacher over a classroom incident involving racially charged language. The teacher's firing spawned a walkout of over 250 students.

Betters and Van Dyke, in a previous interview, said the school president was hired with a mandate to make more strides in diversifying the school and implementing other changes to make the school more sustainable for the long term.

Last weekend, 188 families wrote a letter to the school saying they were waiting to find out if changes to the school's leadership would be made before deciding whether to keep their children at Nardin in the fall. Twenty-two former trustees expressed their support with the protesters in a letter to the current trustees, adding their voice to the call for a change in leadership.

The Wednesday trustee meeting sealed Betters' departure.

"As a board, we remain united in our unwavering commitment to serve as custodians of the school's fiduciary and governance oversight, stewards of its mission values, and champions for the legacy of our founders, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary," the board statement released Wednesday night said. "We firmly believe that these decisions are what is best and right for Nardin Academy and the entire Nardin community, especially its current and future students."

Jennifer Parks, an alumna, expressed cautious optimism about Nardin's future.

"We got closure on Sandra departing, but there is more work that needs to be done,” Parks said. “I am optimistic about the future of Nardin, as long as the board is open to communication and involvement with parents and alumni.

"We all believe in this school and there will always be setbacks, but I think long term the school will be in a better place," she said.