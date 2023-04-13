The first sign of faculty dissatisfaction with the leadership at Nardin Academy began with a letter to the board of trustees from teachers at the Montessori school in April 2022, nine months after President Sandra Betters began working at Nardin.

The next letter came a month later from high school faculty, complaining of low morale due to the new president's aloofness, lack of appreciation for school culture and traditions, and instances of "intimidation."

"What we find bewildering and demoralizing is the pervasive sense that the executive leadership seems to believe Nardin is deficient in some deep-seated way," the high school teachers wrote in another letter last September.

The gulf between large numbers of Nardin faculty and staff, as well as many parents and alumnae, and the president and board leadership has only grown wider.

Turmoil at the 166-year-old Catholic institution centers on Betters, the second-year leader who oversees a college preparatory high school for girls as well as co-ed lower, middle and Montessori schools.

Since Betters arrived, enrollment has dropped, 24 faculty and staff members have left and at least one key donor has withheld a pledge to support the school financially. The board of trustees has become divided and many alumnae and parents feel outraged over what is happening, according to documents and statements The Buffalo News has viewed and interviews with 37 present and former faculty and staff members, parents, former students and others with ties to the private institution.

"The board leadership has lost the confidence of the alumnae," said Robyn Dorsey, a donor who is withholding a $10,000 pledge.

Betters and Board Chair Tish Van Dyke told The News they and the board have tried to address the dissension, which they said flows from widespread changes at Nardin.

Betters was hired with a mandate from the board and the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, a religious order of nuns that founded the school, to make more strides in diversity and equity and to implement other changes to make the school more sustainable for the long term, the two leaders said.

"My job is to restore and highlight our Catholic identity, to lean into the values of our founders in embracing all, and look forward and be future-focused in what students need," Betters said. "What I am asking of the school and what I have been hired to do is to make shifts, and change is really hard."

Other Catholic schools are also experiencing difficulties trying to make changes to ensure a sustainable future, Betters said.

"We have an education crisis, we don't have a Nardin crisis," she said.

A majority of faculty members have signed letters to the board critical of Better's leadership.

In the letter high school faculty sent last September, signed by 32 of the 36 teachers, with six writing "anonymous," they expressed "no confidence in the current executive leadership of Nardin Academy."

"There is daily evidence that our president is intent on continuing to foment a culture of intimidation, mistrust and harassment that is ignorant of – and antithetical to – the educational and Catholic values that have been hallmarks of Nardin Academy for more than 160 years," the teachers wrote. "This lack of leadership threatens the reputation, stability and future of the oldest and most respected institution of its kind in Western New York."

The frustration intensified across the Nardin community March 24, when, according to several sources, a veteran high school teacher was put on administrative leave by Betters and led out of the school by security in front of faculty and students. The disciplinary action against the teacher came about a week after she let administrators know about a situation she handled in class involving offensive words.

Faculty, parents and alumni were outraged over how the teacher was treated, wondering if it was retaliation for signing the faculty letter with concerns about Betters' leadership as well as penning her own letter on the same subject last fall.

"That was the final straw for a lot of people," said Jennifer Parks, who has two children enrolled in Nardin.

In the past few weeks, letters critical of Betters' leadership have been sent by faculty in the lower and Montessori schools.

There have also been letters from 74 former students calling for Betters to be placed on administrative leave, 43 parents demanding more transparency and accountability, and, on Monday, 17 parents and families of second-graders calling for an immediate schoolwide town hall meeting.

An online petition seeking Betters' removal, which began March 31 on change.org and claiming to be from Nardin parents and alumni, surpassed 1,000 signatures in two days.

'Change is tough'

Betters, 48, said she knew coming to Nardin in July 2021 to replace a popular, longtime president during a pandemic and in a period of a national racial reckoning would be "a big uphill challenge."

She and Van Dyke are skeptical of the motivations of those critical of Betters, given the steps the two said the school president and board have taken to address their concerns.

"It makes me wonder about the agenda of the folks who would say this, given all we've done as an academy to understand it," Betters said.

"Change is tough," Van Dyke said. "We knew, coming from our past president, that we needed to make this shift. Nardin has to be sustainable for the next generation. We cannot remain the same. Some of this tension you're seeing is rooted in this change. I think that's the struggle here."

Betters' critics say the issues go far beyond that.

"It's not her initiatives that have upset faculty and staff," said Jennifer Westerholdt, who resigned as Nardin's director of alumni relations in November 2021. "Employees and alumni support a lot of her ideas, so this was never about change. It's her management style, her treatment of people and her total disregard for Nardin's history and culture."

The fallout over Betters' tenure includes alumni and other donors who are warning of withholding financial pledges at a time when enrollment is tight and fundraising challenging.

"I signed a $25,000 pledge over five years," Dorsey said. "I have withheld the last $10,000. It would take a change of leadership for me to pay it, and I'm far from alone."

Former President Marsha Sullivan, Betters' predecessor, is also withholding financial support provided through her Joy Family Foundation.

"I have given much of my time personally and professionally, as well as my charitable resources to Nardin Academy because I believe in Nardin," Sullivan said in a statement. "I fully intend to fulfill my financial promise when I feel the future of the school is sound."

Some parents – including Jayne Moskal-Smith, whose daughter is a sophomore – are threatening to pull their children out of Nardin if there isn't a change in leadership. She hasn't decided what to do about the re-enrollment letter sitting at home.

"I've spoken to numerous parents," Moskal-Smith said, "and I'm not the only one who feels that way."

Changing of the guard

Betters, who grew up in Batavia, has a doctorate in education policy and leadership from American University, with one of her concentrations in social justice and antiracism. She came to Nardin after serving as principal for three years at Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Long Island.

"This holistic approach to education Sandra was bringing was so attractive to us," Van Dyke said.

Betters' arrival at Nardin ushered in a major change of leadership.

The school's former leaders retired all at once the previous month: Sullivan, the longtime president; Rebecca Reeder, a principal of 25 years and more recently senior vice president of academics; and Katie Naughton, a longtime administrator and senior vice president for institutional advancement.

Betters has made diversity and equity a top priority. The Nardin Experience Fund, which was started in summer 2020 to cover non-tuition costs so students with fewer resources could benefit from the student experience, has gone from $8,000 to $150,000, she said. Donations for scholarships to aid families who might not otherwise be able to afford Nardin are up 23% during her two years on the job, she said.

Diversity, equity and inclusion "is about how you approach the world, and it's not just race, it's not just gender, it's not just sexuality – it's all the ways in which we embrace all," Betters said. "It's really hard work and really pushes on every policy we have, every procedure, how we teach and the power dynamic in a classroom. It asks us to interrogate everything we do."

She said she has experienced resistance from some faculty in adapting to the changes she's tried to implement.

Karen Brown, who Betters hired as the school's second diversity and equity director, praised the school president in a statement.

"I share in her commitment for Nardin to be a community where every student can truly say I am welcome, I am heard and I have a place in the Nardin community," Brown said.

Bobbie Finocchio, who is leaving her position as vice president of education excellence at the end of the school year, said Betters has had to deal with animosity from faculty.

"I did not resign as a result of the president, Dr. Sandra Betters," Finocchio said in a statement. "In fact, she and her commitment to uphold Nardin Academy's mission and vision, founded by the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, is the only reason why I have stayed as long as I did."

Two other employees, who asked not to be named because of the controversy, said Betters has improved school-wide communication, pushed the school to be more inclusive and is working to bring the school closer to its Catholic roots.

Van Dyke believes an assessment of the school's leadership, in which 90 to 100 people are said to have been interviewed by two attorneys from Bond, Schoeneck & King, offers a path forward for the school.

An executive summary is expected to be turned in next week, with the full report to follow for board review in the coming weeks.

"The assessment will get to the core of what's going on, using an outside assessor, to give us the facts we need and the path forward we desperately need," Van Dyke said.

A committee of the board investigated complaints leveled last spring by upper school faculty. Van Dyke declined to say which board members or how many.

"The investigation found no credibility to any of the teacher's claims," she said.

On Friday, Van Dyke sent a school-wide email "on behalf of the Board of Trustees of Nardin Academy." The letter said the board recognized "the urgency of the current state of affairs," and listed steps it's taken in the past year in response to ongoing concerns.

Van Dyke asked that the Nardin community "withhold judgement" until the assessment was complete and the report's recommendations were considered. She included a letter in support of Betters from Elizabeth Dodge, the U.S. Provincial of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary and the chair of the board's governance committee.

Dodge said Betters enjoyed "the unanimous support" of the Daughters.

"We believe she is the right leader for Nardin Academy," Dodge wrote.

Parent dissatisfaction

Nardin, which has 756 students, just under half in the upper school, has earned a reputation for rigorous scholastics and a strong, nurturing culture that prepares high school girls and other students for success.

The school has struggled with enrollment, a problem not unknown in recent years to other independent Catholic schools. Current enrollment for the upcoming high school freshman class is 75 students, according to Betters. It was 87 last year. There were 100 freshmen in Nardin's 2019-20 class.

Nardin has also experienced significant turnover since Betters took the helm. During the past two years, 24 faculty and staff have left or announced they soon will. That includes four principals – one from middle school, two from Montessori and the lower school principal, Monica Padmanabha, who announced she's leaving in June.

A satisfaction survey of 300 parents last fall showed widespread dissatisfaction. Nardin scored an 18 on the Net Promoter Scale, a measurement that asked how willing a parent was to recommend Nardin to others, though Betters and Van Dyke cast doubt on the results. That's far below a score of 50 or more that Rick Newberry, president of Enrollment Catalyst, the research firm that developed the test, said is desirable for a school depending on positive word-of-mouth.

Jennifer Collesano, a member of the Nardin Alumni Advisory Board, said she thinks people have already made up their minds. The assessment, she said, comes far too late.

"I just don't know what kind of value it will have," Collesano said. "The faculty has registered its lack of confidence, the turnover of principals speaks volumes and low enrollment numbers are a measure of parent confidence."