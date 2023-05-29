The Nardin Academy Board of Trustees has been ousted by the religious order that oversees the school, the latest – and potentially final – chapter in a bruising battle over the leadership and future of the 166-year-old Buffalo school.

The head of the Paris-based Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the religious order that founded Nardin in 1857, sent a letter to the Nardin community announcing the removal of all 15 board members.

Maria Del Carmen Vergara Gonzalez, the DHM's superior general, wrote that the order was grateful to the current board for trying to resolve a host of issues, many related to the appointment of Sandra Betters as president in 2021.

"However, after much prayer and discernment, we believe that the best way forward is to replace the current board and to immediately elect a new board of trustees that will be committed to partnering with the community to bring about healing; thereby, creating a strong and vibrant future for Nardin going forward," the letter said.

The letter acknowledged the "difficult period of transition for the past two years" and expressed gratitude "for your unfaltering commitment to Nardin's future, and I pledge our continued leadership, prayers and support."

Board member Larry Quinn told The News that he resigned after the letter came out.

"Nardin is a very good school, and I'm sure it will have a great future," Quinn said.

The decision from the religious order followed behind-the-scenes outreach with members of the Nardin community, including a 509-page binder sent to Paris last week that detailed actions taken by the school's leadership, along with letters from alumni, parents, faculty and donors, newspaper articles, petitions and board statements.

Some parents who had been pushing for change at Nardin said they were ecstatic at the news.

"I just did a cartwheel on my front lawn," said Jill Pogodzinski, who has two children in the Lower School. "Honestly, I'm shocked. I am internally indebted to the DHM in Paris for intervening, and for seeing exactly what needed to happen for the betterment of our children and our faculty."

"My wife and I were both crying when we saw the news," said Steve Lawson, who has three children at Nardin. "It felt like this nightmare was never going to end."

Nardin president will step down at the end of June; 9 board members resign A statement issued by the Board of Trustees late Wednesday night said it had agreed on several measures, including that Nardin President Sandra Betters would step down as of June 30. The nine board members will also step down as part of that agreement.

The 15 members of the board who were removed include Quinn; Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke and Vice Chairman James Swiezy, who didn't return messages seeking comment; Betters; Bruce Popko; Christine McCann; and four Daughters of the Heart of Mary, including U.S. Provincial Elizabeth Dodge, who last week sent a letter to families offering her endorsement of the board's leadership.

It's not clear if Betters, whose resignation as president was announced on May 3 after calls for her removal, will remain until her term ends June 30.

Enrollment in jeopardy

The decision to remove the board put an end to a crisis that threatened the school's financial stability.

A letter sent to the board late last week by 71 Nardin families, claiming to be withholding the tuition deposits for 117 students, warned the school risked losing $2.06 million unless board resignations occurred by Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Katie Naughton, Nardin's former senior vice president of institutional advancement, said last week that the school risked financial peril and urged the board leadership to heed the school's parents and alumni calls to resign.

"These numbers prove how deeply our families feel about the current situation," Naughton said at the time. "No responsible fiduciary would jeopardize that level of financial support."

An additional $1.1 million in existing pledges were being withheld until the board leadership resigned, Naughton said.

A letter sent to the board Thursday from 47 faculty members, representing about half of the school's teachers, expressed support for parents and their call for board resignations.

Faculty began expressing concerns with Betters' leadership 14 months ago.

As the 2022-23 school year continued, there were more faculty criticisms of Betters' leadership as parents and alumni grew increasingly critical of Van Dyke and the board leadership.

Putting longtime science teacher Marilou Bebak on administrative leave in the spring and having her walked out of school by security, following an incident involving the appropriateness of certain words related to race and disability in the classroom, was a flash point in accelerating school opposition to Van Dyke's leadership.

So was Van Dyke's surprising involvement as board chair in the writing up of high school teacher Sienie Kelly, who had complained to Van Dyke about the board's failure to take action regarding Betters.

In April, nine of the board's 24 trustees, along with three donors – Daniel and Leslie Keane, Kenneth and Katherine Koessler and the Gioia family – called for Betters and Van Dyke to resign and said they would withhold future contributions until that occurred.

A petition on change.org garnered more than 2,000 signatures calling for Betters to resign. More than 250 students, led by high school seniors, staged a walkout in mid-April at the school in support of faculty and calling for a change in school leadership.

On May 3, the school announced Betters' resignation. The same day, nine trustees who weeks earlier had called on Betters and Van Dyke to resign, were themselves forced to step down.

Nardin statement says an assessment has exonerated its departing president In a brief statement, Nardin Academy said a third-party assessment "showed no wrongdoing or misconduct" by departing President Sandra Betters.

Two days later, the board announced that an assessment by the law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King "had showed no wrongdoing or misconduct on Sandra's part," without information about what she had been investigated for or the conclusion was strictly a legal interpretation of her behavior as president. Critics quickly denounced the conclusion.

Some parents also reacted with frustration and anger early last week to "family forums" presented by the board over Zoom, saying they were more of a forum for the school to control information.

"It was one-directional communication, and not an exchange of ideas," Pogodzinski said. "It was like living in bizarro land."

Critics of the board said their refusal to leave would lead to an economic calamity of its own making. But board leadership had put the onus on families in the forums, several parents said, warning that they would be responsible if enrollment cratered and faculty were let go.

"It's created a terrific rift and I don't know how you resolve that," Lawson said late last week.

But the decision from the Daughters of the Heart of Mary may have solved that problem, he said.

"I'm speechless," alumni Robyn Dorsey said after reading the letter. "This is exactly what we had hoped for but had begun to think would never happen."