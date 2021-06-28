Naming Lockport school for Black leader is delayed justice, descendant says

"They felt more obligated to keep things the way they were," Cheatham said.

The renaming panel recommended that Mossell's achievements should be taught in the school's curriculum and that he should be honored with a plaque.

"The Board of Education at that time accepted the committee's recommendation," said John A. Linderman, a board member who was its president in 2014.

The latest push for the name change started with Paula Travis, president of the Lockport PTSA, who posted a petition online early this year.

"I was born and raised in Lockport and I never heard of Aaron Mossell until a few years ago," Travis said. "It was a necessary thing, not just for the minorities in the community but for the community as a whole. It's part of our history."

Another renaming committee was appointed, headed by North Park Principal Bernadette L. Smith, and it favored the renaming.

"When you look at his contributions and his connection with the school district in so many different ways, it would be very difficult to justify why this school in particular would not be named after Aaron Mossell," Smith said.