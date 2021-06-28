Naming Lockport school for Black leader is delayed justice, descendant says

Rae Alexander-Minter had been hoping for 20 years that a Lockport school would be named after her great-grandfather.
The 84-year-old descendant of Aaron Mossell, a Black business leader who forced Lockport to integrate its public schools in 1876, was happy to learn that on June 9, the Lockport Board of Education decided unanimously that this September, North Park Junior High School will become Aaron Mossell Junior High School.
The school stands on the site of the brickyard Mossell operated in the years after the Civil War.
He manufactured the bricks used to construct several buildings in Lockport, including a school the children in his family were, at first, not allowed to attend.
“I’m thrilled about the naming after my great-grandfather," Alexander-Minter said in a telephone interview from her home in the Bronx.
"My feelings are summarized in one sentence Martin Luther King said on March 25, 1965: ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,' " Alexander-Minter said.
She has doctorates in anthropology and education and serves as a visiting scholar at Teachers College, Columbia University, making her one of many Ivy Leaguers in the Mossell family tree.
The decision, coming seven years after a School Board with some of the same members rejected the same proposal, showed Lockport is a changing community, according to Renee Cheatham.
"We're not asking for much. We're asking for recognition of what we've contributed to the community," said Cheatham, the only Black member of the School Board.
Cheatham agreed with those who didn't think it was good enough to name the North Park school library after Mossell, as the district did in 2016.
"He ought to have national recognition. He played a significant role in the desegregation of the schools," Cheatham said.
And that happened in Lockport 78 years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregated schools were unconstitutional in 1954.
"Powerful history here in Lockport, New York," Cheatham said.
The Mossell story
The story of Aaron Mossell and his leadership in the battle between Lockport's Black residents and its Board of Education has been bubbling under the surface for decades.
As far back as 1996, a local arts group presented a filmmaker with a grant to produce a documentary on Mossell.
In 1999, The Buffalo News published research by Clarence Adams, a retiree from the Lockport School District and a well-known local historian.
Adams wrote that Lockport had a Blacks-only school on South Street as far back as 1840. When it burned down in 1863, the district built another Blacks-only school on the same site.
That didn't suit Mossell, a Baltimore native who moved to Lockport in 1865 and bought an existing brickyard.
"The Mossell brickyard became the leading brick manufacturer in the area and Aaron Mossell was known as the most expert brickmaker in the state," Adams wrote. "The annual output of the brickyard was more than one million bricks."
In 1871, Mossell's son Charles, the pastor of Lockport's African Methodist Episcopal Church, asked the School Board to allow his children to attend the Union School, which was for whites only.
During 1871 and 1872, the board dragged its feet, then said yes, then changed its mind.
On Jan. 3, 1873, Aaron Mossell led a mass meeting of Lockport's Black residents, who vowed to boycott the public schools until they were integrated. The following Monday, 18 Black students and their parents showed up at white schools and forced their way into classes.
"The board still hesitated," historian Adams wrote. "Eventually Lockport schools were integrated in 1876, but it was problems with continuing low attendance and high costs of the black school that brought about the change."
In 2002, Mossell received a brick in the Historic Lockport Walk of Fame.
Michael Pullano, a Lockport social studies teacher, seems to have been the first person to push for naming North Park after Mossell. After Pullano died in 2011, a group of prominent citizens continued the effort, but in 2014 the School Board said no.
"They felt more obligated to keep things the way they were," Cheatham said.
The renaming panel recommended that Mossell's achievements should be taught in the school's curriculum and that he should be honored with a plaque.
"The Board of Education at that time accepted the committee's recommendation," said John A. Linderman, a board member who was its president in 2014.
The latest push for the name change started with Paula Travis, president of the Lockport PTSA, who posted a petition online early this year.
"I was born and raised in Lockport and I never heard of Aaron Mossell until a few years ago," Travis said. "It was a necessary thing, not just for the minorities in the community but for the community as a whole. It's part of our history."
Another renaming committee was appointed, headed by North Park Principal Bernadette L. Smith, and it favored the renaming.
"When you look at his contributions and his connection with the school district in so many different ways, it would be very difficult to justify why this school in particular would not be named after Aaron Mossell," Smith said.
"It's a different Board of Education and a different committee, and they viewed things differently," Linderman said. "I think it's great that the school is being changed, the name, and we will move forward with that."
"They've been educated more on the achievements of Aaron Mossell," Cheatham said.
"It takes a long time to bring justice and things that are morally right," said Alexander-Minter, who looks forward to attending a rededication ceremony honoring her great-grandfather.
"I’m glad I’m still alive and able to enjoy it," she said.