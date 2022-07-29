Mother of boy killed in accident while walking home from Buffalo school sues district, city

Marcell Yanders never should have been walking home from school on the November day he was fatally struck by a pickup truck on the West Side, according to his mother.

Earlier in the school year, Chanel Everhart had contacted School 18 officials to tell them that it was not safe for her 12-year-old son to walk home by himself, according to David Wolff, her attorney.

Because of a disability, Marcell had an individualized education program from the school that indicated that the school should provide transportation to him, directly from his house to the school and back, the lawyer said.

“He was a kid who did not have the capacity to be walking home alone without some guidance,” Wolff said.

“His parent warned the school district that it was not safe. And yet the school deemed that he should be walking.”

Last week, Everhart sued the Buffalo Board of Education, the City of Buffalo and the estate of Michael G. Edwards, the alleged driver of the pickup truck. A city spokesperson and the Buffalo school superintendent declined to comment on ongoing litigation. Edwards died in February.

Everhart’s lawsuit claims that the city and school district could have taken steps that could have prevented her son’s death, including providing appropriate traffic signs, crosswalks, crossing guards and flashing lights.

The lawsuit comes in the midst of a pandemic-fueled shortage of school bus drivers that has left school officials desperate to find ways to get children to and from school, after financial incentives and recruiting efforts still left the district short of bus drivers.

In March 2020, the city launched a program using cameras to automatically identify cars speeding in school zones. Because of the pandemic, the program progressed in fits and starts, finally going into full effect in March 2021, fining drivers $50 each time they were caught driving 26 mph or faster in a school zone.

But by late May, the Common Council voted to end the program, citing concerns that it unfairly targeted low-income areas of the city. The last school speed zone camera was shut off in July 2021.

Tragedy spurs crosswalks

Marcell lived about six-tenths of a mile from his school, which is on West Avenue.

School 18 had previously provided him with door-to-door transportation, according to Wolff, but no longer did when the school year began in September 2021.

He had walked about three blocks from the school on Nov. 15, after dismissal, when he was hit by the pickup truck.

It was the school’s responsibility to make sure Marcell got home safely, Wolff said.

Less than a week after Marcell died, volunteers painted crosswalks at intersections on Hampshire Street.

It was something that the city should have done years ago, they said, but hadn’t.

City spokesperson Michael DeGeorge said at the time, in response to the volunteers striping crosswalks, that it was “unfortunate that some have chosen to politicize this tragic incident.”

The volunteers used a parking lot striping machine borrowed from a church, tape measures, sidewalk chalk, traffic cones and $200 in white pavement paint to create nine crosswalks on Hampshire Street.

City officials said at the time that the city had spent about $180,000 during the previous five months to stripe crosswalks near 43 schools, about two-thirds of the city’s public schools.

“Certainly a crosswalk helps, but the problem could have been easily solved here by having the student dropped off by a bus directly in front of his home, or ensuring these students are supervised when they are crossing the streets,” said Wolff, the attorney.

Bus driver shortage

In Buffalo, elementary and middle school students living more than seven-tenths of a mile from their school are eligible for transportation on a yellow bus, according to the district's policy. High school students living more than 1.5 miles from their school are eligible to get a Metro pass.

Periodically, parents urge the Buffalo School Board to expand its busing program to reduce the number of children walking to school. The district’s current rules regarding which students qualify for busing have been in place for at least seven years.

Students with disabilities whose individual education plan includes transportation also are eligible for busing, according to the district’s policy.

District officials declined this week to say how many students walk to school. In September, though, they reported that 4,800 students, like Marcell, are not eligible for busing; about 25,600 are, according to preliminary enrollment data from the state.

The pandemic-fueled bus driver shortage forced the Buffalo Public Schools, like many school districts in the state, to reduce the number of bus routes. In September, the district announced that it had cut the number of bus routes for elementary and middle school students by 24%.

Buffalo school officials have been so desperate that in September, they floated the idea of calling in the National Guard to drive school buses. This summer, the district is considering reimbursing parents who agree to drive their children to school in the coming school year.

Wolff, the lawyer who filed suit against the district, said that the school district has multiple options at its disposal to ensure the safety of students like Marcell who walk to and from school.

“The solution to this problem is really simple – it’s ensuring he’s supervised when he’s going home,” the lawyer said. “If there’s not enough bus drivers, then it’s making sure there are crossing guards.”

In Buffalo, crossing guards are employed by the city, not the school district.

This year, the city paid a total of $573,000 to its 112 crossing guards, the equivalent of about two crossing guards per school.