Most Buffalo parents, students want a return to classroom, surveys show

As of Wednesday, a total of 9,411 students in all grade levels – roughly 30% of district students – have told the school system they will opt out of in-person instruction if given the chance to return to the classroom. That number is still fluid, though, and the district will continue to survey parents.

Buffalo Public Schools, home to 32,000 students, is the only school district in the region that remains closed for in-person instruction. Cash reiterated to the Board of Education on Wednesday that the virus has not let up, but that he would continue to proceed with reopening plans if he gets a go-ahead from the board and the district's medical advisors.

The School Board posed no objections at Wednesday's work session.

“I think I’m feeling a little more confident or comfortable with us beginning a slow phase-in for the groups we identified,” said Larry Scott, an at-large board member.

Besides high school seniors and grades pre-K through second, the district also targeted for return 50 to 100 students from each school identified with the highest academic needs. Throw in the teachers and staff required to report, and the initial phase of reopening is at “max effort" placing a “premium and crunch on available space” at some schools, Cash said.