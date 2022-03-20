Most Buffalo area private colleges operated in the red even before Covid-19 hit

The area’s 11 private colleges and universities collectively shed nearly 1,300 jobs in the five years immediately preceding the Covid-19 pandemic, as many of the institutions struggled with multiple years of operating deficits, a Buffalo News review of federal tax filings shows.
Hilbert College lost money every year from 2015-16 to 2019-20, while Medaille College was in the red for four of the five years; Canisius College and Daemen College for three of the five years; and Niagara University, Houghton College and Trocaire College for two of the five years.
Alfred University and St. Bonaventure University were the only private, nonprofit institutions of higher education in the region that did not sustain operating losses over that time.
The Covid-19 pandemic caused huge disruptions on campuses, leading to declines in enrollment, the primary source of revenue by far for area colleges and universities, as well as increased costs trying to control the spread of the virus. The full extent of the pandemic’s impact on higher education finances isn’t clear because tax filings and other federal data encompassing that period have yet to be publicly released.
What’s certain is that even before the pandemic, some colleges and universities had to dip deeply into their savings to make ends meet. Five institutions saw their net assets fall by as much as 22% from 2015 to 2020. All but three campuses employed fewer people in 2020 than in 2015.
Hilbert became one-third smaller over the five years, going from 571 employees in 2015 to 379 employees in 2020, followed by D’Youville University, which reduced its workforce by 15% to 1,434 employees and Canisius, where the number of employees reported in tax filings fell by 13% to 1,905. (Employment numbers on the IRS 990 forms consist of anyone on a college payroll, including student employees.)
Nine of the 11 private Western New York colleges and universities also scored worse in 2019, when compared with a decade earlier, in the federal government’s financial responsibility composite score, a measure of the overall relative financial health of institutions.
The bleak financial picture for private colleges is not unique to Western New York, but it underscored growing anxiety that too many institutions, both in the region and nationwide, are chasing too few students.
“A lot of these small private colleges, they’re just treading water, and it’s hard to even get there,” said economist Robert Kelchen, professor of higher education and head of the educational leadership and policy studies department at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. “Outside of the hundred or so wealthiest private colleges and a hundred or so public colleges and universities, most of higher education is financially struggling right now.”
Hilbert College
Hilbert College in Hamburg is a prime example. Hilbert ended the 2019-20 fiscal year $1.9 million in the red. It was the fifth straight year of operating deficits for the small campus, where enrollment had been eroding, even as the college was handing out more financial aid. Donations to the college grew by 50% from 2015 to 2020, and the college trimmed $940,357 in salary and benefits during that time. It wasn’t enough to balance the budget.
“Leading up to Covid, we definitely were on the wrong side of the stick there in terms of negative growth,” said Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy.
But unlike most other campuses, Hilbert saw an uptick in enrollment during the pandemic. Federal pandemic relief aid allowed the college to balance its budget and invest in programs and strategies that will lead to even more growth, Brophy said.
With about 800 students, Hilbert still is among the smallest of the seven Catholic colleges in the region, and Brophy said finding more students from outside Western New York will be critical to the college’s future.
Part of the college’s strategy is adding new Division III sports – football, women’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s track and field – for next fall and investing in Hilbert College Global, where students can earn degrees online in eight undergraduate programs and three graduate programs. The sports teams alone will add at least 100 students who otherwise would not have enrolled at Hilbert, Brophy said.
The college was able to invest in the online initiatives and sports programs because it wasn’t saddled with a lot of debt from past brick-and-mortar projects, as has happened at many colleges nationwide, he said. Hilbert reported $7.7 million in debt in 2020, down from $9.9 million in 2015, according to its tax returns.
Medaille College
Medaille College, which enrolls about 2,500 students at campuses in Buffalo and Rochester, lost $2.4 million in 2019-20. It would have been worse if not for gifts and grants of $7.4 million, more than double what the college brought in the prior year.
Medaille gave out more financial aid, while taking in fewer dollars from tuition, room and board, and meal plans.
“The challenges that we were working with, that all the schools were working with, were real,” said Medaille President Kenneth Macur.
Like Brophy, Macur sees solid potential for online programs to help turn around the deficits, especially if the college can tap into niche markets around the world and deliver its degree programs on a larger scale. Macur mentioned as a hypothetical example linking up with a corporation for its employees to earn Medaille’s online master’s degree in business administration.
The pandemic certainly didn’t make anything easier, but the federal stimulus money helped provide budget relief and some cash flow surplus so that the college is “positioned for long-term sustainable success,” said Macur.
Predicted closures didn't happen
Economist Richard K. Vedder said government stimulus aid likely saved many colleges and universities from the brink of collapse.
“The feds practically dropped money out of airplanes over college campuses,” said Vedder, senior fellow at the Independent Institute and professor emeritus at Ohio University.
Years before Covid-19, Vedder and other economists were predicting an oncoming wave of hundreds of college closures across the country as demographics showed fewer people, year after year, graduating from high schools. So far, that wave hasn’t materialized, not even during a pandemic that cut further into enrollments.
But “there’s still a lot of precariousness out there,” said Vedder.
“We’ve gone a decade with less than zero enrollment growth in the United States. It’s never happened before in our history,” he said. “People are just not going to college. And part of it is a decline in value proposition in the eyes of some of the students.”
The pressures are even more acute for private colleges in the Northeast. New York’s Excelsior Scholarship, which covers tuition to State University of New York system campuses for middle-income families, forced many private institutions to offer more financial aid to fill their seats, further squeezing their net tuition revenues, said Kelchen, a higher education finance expert and author of “Higher Education Accountability.”
Most colleges also strain to trim costs because they must maintain expensive facilities and can’t easily let go of tenured faculty, he said. Canisius and D’Youville are currently in heated court battles over moves in recent years to eliminate faculty members with tenure.
Will colleges merge?
In 2015, many months of merger talks between Hilbert and St. Bonaventure, in Allegany, fizzled out, with both institutions going their separate ways. The collapse was disappointing, but a merger then perhaps was ahead of its time, said Blythe T. Merrill, executive vice president of Oishei Foundation, which had provided financial support for the merger talks. But Merrill said other institutions now ought to be exploring similar questions.
The current system of 21 private and public colleges and universities in the region is “too many,” said Merrill. “It’s not a sustainable model.”
The pandemic, which intensified questions about the value of higher education, opened the door for colleges and universities to become much more innovative in how they operate going forward with fewer students around, she said.
Some schools “are having conversations” but whether those turn into full-blown merger talks remains to be seen, she said.
“It has to come from the organizations themselves, where they see the opportunity for change and they see the value in doing something differently,” she said. “Innovation is going to come out of necessity.”