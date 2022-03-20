Most Buffalo area private colleges operated in the red even before Covid-19 hit

Hilbert College

Hilbert College in Hamburg is a prime example. Hilbert ended the 2019-20 fiscal year $1.9 million in the red. It was the fifth straight year of operating deficits for the small campus, where enrollment had been eroding, even as the college was handing out more financial aid. Donations to the college grew by 50% from 2015 to 2020, and the college trimmed $940,357 in salary and benefits during that time. It wasn’t enough to balance the budget.

“Leading up to Covid, we definitely were on the wrong side of the stick there in terms of negative growth,” said Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy.

But unlike most other campuses, Hilbert saw an uptick in enrollment during the pandemic. Federal pandemic relief aid allowed the college to balance its budget and invest in programs and strategies that will lead to even more growth, Brophy said.

With about 800 students, Hilbert still is among the smallest of the seven Catholic colleges in the region, and Brophy said finding more students from outside Western New York will be critical to the college’s future.