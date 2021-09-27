More than 500 Covid-19 cases in schools in Erie, Niagara counties

In the five counties of Western New York, which also includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, 890 cases were reported in public, private and charter schools. That includes 80 in private or charter schools.

The number of cases surprised some school leaders, who were looking forward to having all their students back in school full-time this year.

Springville-Griffith had three cases in the sixth grade last week, ultimately resulting in the quarantine of 26 students. Last year, the district did not record any Covid-19 cases until January.

"Our goal is just to keep kids in school five days a week," Springville Superintendent Kimberly Moritz said.

Erie County relaxed its quarantine requirements last week and adopted the guidance of the state Health Department for schools, which school administrators hope will result in fewer quarantines. The county also announced on Monday it will resume two in-school Covid testing programs. One will test a random sample of students and staff weekly as a preemptive measure; the other will provide free PCR tests with a one-day turnaround time to anyone exposed to a known Covid-19 case. The tests will be administered three to five days after a known exposure, with the goal of reducing quarantine times for healthy students.