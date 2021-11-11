More pandemic confusion, this time about vaccinations for Section VI games

The undefeated Mustangs are looking to defend their Class C title Saturday when they play Fredonia, which also is 10-0.

"You have parents who aren't vaccinated planning on going to the game and wearing a mask," Kruzynski said. "It would have been a nightmare."

And not just in Medina.

"Our member schools, Section VI office, for three to four hours, were just turned upside down," said Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman, who is past president of Section VI and on the group's executive committee.

There were phone calls back and forth between Section VI and Pegula Sports & Entertainment as well, he said.

Then shortly after 7 p.m., Sabato tweeted an update from the Health Department: "The stadium services are not fully open for this weekend's event; masks are recommended for all unvaccinated attendees, and required in interior areas (bathrooms) but vaccination status is not being checked as with Bills games."

Spokeswoman Kara Kane confirmed in an email to The Buffalo News Thursday that "vaccination status is not being checked for this weekend’s event."

She did not reply when asked if the county had first indicated vaccinations were required.