More candidates running for school boards this year in Western New York

This year might mark the end of sleepy school election days.

It won't be because of budget proposals, not when New York State came through with a record amount of aid, giving every district at least a 3% increase.

But school board races are another matter.

A key factor is that parents weary of pandemic schooling and lost learning, as well as those vehemently opposed to face-masking requirements and other mandates are planning to make their voices heard.

Petitions filed by school board candidates in 31 districts in Erie and Niagara counties show candidates running unopposed in six districts. That's compared with 19 uncontested races in 37 districts last year. And in 2019, 15 districts had contested races while candidates in 22 others were unopposed. Candidates had to file petitions in most districts Monday, but candidates for school boards in small cities have until Wednesday to file their petitions with district clerks.

Increased attention and interest in school boards is a pattern seen across the country, where school board meetings have become a place for skirmishes in the culture wars.

Some local school boards have seen contentious meetings in the past year, with parents in the audience demanding the board members and superintendents allow students to remove their masks. Some boards abruptly adjourned their meetings when members of the public defied state mask mandate and refused to wear masks.

Energized by mask mandates and quarantines, groups coordinate to take School Board seats Energized by the fights against face masks and other pandemic mandates, candidates in a number of local districts are running with the help of groups who have platforms such as parent partnered curriculum and medical freedom.

No one liked watching children struggle with remote learning, but parents gained new insight after seeing what their children were being taught. Some didn't like what they saw, and are expressing their frustrations by wanting to overturn the status quo.

And they believe running for unpaid school board positions at least gives them a seat at the table where decisions are made.

"School boards are democracy at its most grassroots level. Many of the decisions made by school boards will impact people in their community in a bigger way than decisions made at the state and federal levels. And yet we see a very low turnout for these elections and very low interest," said David Albert, spokesman for the New York State School Boards Association.

Renewed interest by candidates may mean renewed interest by voters. The state School Boards Association has launched a campaign to encourage communities to support local school boards in "providing a quality educational experience for every student."

"Typically we’ve seen a very low turnout for school board elections. They average about 8% of registered voters turnout both for school board members and their school budgets," Albert said.

Instead of candidate platforms of the past that called for low taxes and high academic standards, some candidates are specific when they call for more parental input into curriculum.

One Clarence candidate said on her Facebook page she is running to "ensure that critical race theory and radical gender ideology never reach the realm of our elementary, middle, and high schools." Others call for "parent partnered" curriculum and medical freedom.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The past two years have been difficult for school board members, and six districts have no incumbents seeking re-election. And one, North Collins, has two openings but no candidates. The positions will be filled by write-in ballots.

Some say they just don't have enough time to do the job.

Peter Kwiatkowski is finishing up one term on the West Seneca Central School Board. He said his work has changed, and he is not seeking re-election.

"I've become far too busy to put the time I feel is required to be a good board member," he said.

After attending board meetings for about three years before he ran for office, he said he had a good idea of how the district ran. But he said prospective board members should know there's a lot to digest.

"There's a lot of information, a lot of reading and collaboration," Kwiatkowski said. "It's a lot, and it never ends."

Dennis Toth has been on the Starpoint School Board for 12 years.

"It's time for some new, younger blood to come in," he said. "It's time; all my kids are gone from Starpoint."

One of the rare unopposed candidates is Mary Ann Costello. A longtime teacher and administrator at Frontier Central, she was elected to the board when she retired five years ago.

"I was surprised a bit," Costello said of being the only candidate, but she said she believes things are going well in the district.

Frontier has had a few rowdy meetings where residents expressed their anti-mask views.

"We thanked them for their comments. We told them we were following the recommendations of the state," she said. "We're all in this together. We all want to do what is best."

She said being a board member sometimes takes her back to her administrative days.

"At times we all get weary. Most people don't come and tell you you're doing a great job. They only come when they're concerned or upset, but that's why we're there," Costello said. "And then you have those moments when you say 'Why am I doing this?' I am retired, but I've never been a quitter."

This year's school elections May 17 are a turning point, Albert said.

"We've had a tumultuous 2½ years that has been marked by remote learning, and masks and vaccines," Albert said. "I think we want to look at where we’re at today as a turning point and say we’re going to need the support of communities. School boards are going to need the support of their community as they move forward."

"There's a really important local community connection to the school boards and we want to make sure that light shines on the both school board and the education system within that local community," said Robert Schneider, executive director of the state school boards association.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.