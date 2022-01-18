More aid, zero-emission buses, but few specifics for schools in Hochul budget plan

There are not a lot of details in Gov. Kathy Hocul's proposed education aid package yet, but there are not a lot of complaints about it, either.

It is hard for educators to argue with a $2.1 billion increase in aid that translates to a 7.1% increase, for a record total of $31.3 billion in aid to education.

'It's just become unsustainable': Schools getting overwhelmed with contact tracing A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.

Much of the increase in the executive budget proposal is the continuation of a three-year phase-in of a 2007 school aid formula meant to provide the greatest aid for the neediest students, as well as greater predictability for revenues. Known as the foundation aid formula, it is the pot of money that pays for most of the day-to-day operations of schools.

When the financial crisis hit in 2008, the foundation aid was frozen for three years. Districts have been struggling to regain the funds ever since. The state was $4 billion behind in the formula a year ago before the phase-in began.

"What we’ve see so far is extremely encouraging," said Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

Tax cap is up to 2% for school districts The office of State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli calculated the inflation factor at 4.7% for school districts and municipalities whose fiscal year ends June 30, 2023.