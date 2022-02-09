Mixed reactions as mask mandate continues in schools, but it could end in early March

The mask mandate in New York schools will continue until at least early March, and that's disappointing to some school leaders who were hoping for a firm date and metrics for lifting the mandate.

Others see wisdom in waiting until after the mid-winter break to take the Covid-19 pulse of students and teachers. And political reaction ranges from disappointment to harsh criticism.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to send home rapid testing kits with children before they go on break the week of Feb. 21.

"We want them to test the day after they come back and again three days later and let the school know if your child tests positive and keep them home," she said.

During the week of Feb. 28, the state will be looking at the reports of Covid-19 positive cases in students as well as cases per 100,000 population; percent positivity; hospital admissions, including pediatric admissions; vaccination rates; and global trends on the coronavirus, Hochul said.

She said it is a "very strong possibility" that the mandate will be lifted March 7.

"But I will factor all the data that’s gathered during that week," she said.