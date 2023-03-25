Mill Middle School science teacher Kenneth Huff has earned another honor: He was selected for the distinguished teaching award by the National Science Teaching Association.

Huff received the award Friday at the association's conference in Arlington, Va.

While several dozen teachers were awarded various citations, Huff is the only one to receive the national distinguished teaching award.

"NSTA Teacher Awards are one of the highest honors any educator can receive," said NSTA President Elizabeth Mulkerrin. "Each one of them is an exemplary role model for their colleagues and an inspiration for their students."

Huff won a $10,000 grant in 2008 from Toyota's Tapestry grant program for hands-on, in-depth science project and in 2006, he earned a $10,000 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

He also won a New York State Excellence in Teaching Award and was the Air Force Association's New York Science Teacher of the Year, and was elected a fellow of Council of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Huff has been teaching for 30 years, and is in his 24th year at Mill Middle in the Williamsville Central School District.