Kayla Schaefer just graduated from Lancaster High School and planned to start college at Medaille University this fall.

Instead, after learning Medaille will close Aug. 31, she is back looking for schools that offer the veterinary technician major she wants to pursue.

“I’m surprised that there aren’t that many other schools with vet tech programs,” Schaefer said Monday. “I was supposed to get a full ride at Medaille, so now I’m either going to have to do an online program through SUNY Delhi or go to Erie Community College for general education credits and then maybe transfer to Genesee Community College. I’m just trying to make up a plan as I go.”

Schaefer was among dozens of the 1,700 students affected by Medaille's closing who came to campus Monday for a Teach-Out Partners College Fair. The event featured the colleges and universities offering to accept Medaille students with no admissions process and for no higher cost than Medaille.

More than 30 colleges responded to the news of Medaille’s demise by quickly forming teach-out agreements to woo its students to their schools.

Medaille, beset by rising debt and declining enrollment that worsened post-pandemic, was in the process of selling its assets and transferring its programs, students and staff to Trocaire College when Trocaire backed out of the deal last month, leaving Medaille no choice but to close.

Medaille Director of Undergraduate Admissions Phil Splawski said the university welcomed many of its former competitors to campus Monday in hopes of helping students continue their college educations without disruption.

“Our job is now the complete opposite from admissions,” Splawski said. “We have been telling students to just trust that the merger is going to happen, and now we feel we have to stick around to help them through this transition.”

Splawski noted that one local college was glaringly absent from the Teach-Out Partner College Fair: Trocaire. He said SUNY Alfred and Niagara University have been particularly diligent about reaching out to students and ensuring they will suffer no financial harm from their school closing.

Kristen Vargason, director of strategic enrollment and transfer admissions at SUNY Alfred, said the school has received about 130 applications from Medaille students and about 25 have elected to attend so far.

“We are working mostly with students at the undergraduate level, but we also have some at the master’s level, and we are just trying to make it a seamless transition,” she said. “As a teach-out partner, we have agreed to accept all their transfer credits and provide individual advising with our faculty and deans to make sure they have a clean path to complete their degree.”

The teach-out partners also have agreed to honor all Say Yes to Education scholarships and “match the net cost so students don’t have to worry about paying more than they would have at Medaille,” she said.

J'niyah Davis made the rounds to several tables staffed by area colleges Monday in hopes of finding the one where she will spend her senior year completing a degree in criminal justice.

“There are not really a lot of options for criminal justice, but I think Buffalo State University may be the best fit,” she said.

“I really wish I could have finished my senior year at Medaille,” she added. “I had a lot of plans and don’t want to have to go to school any longer than I would have. It’s too bad, because I put a lot of time and money into this school and now I’m running around trying to figure out where to go.”

Toni Rodgers, who also would have been a senior at Medaille, spent some time speaking with Daemen University admissions counselor Lindsay Owen on Monday and said she plans to complete her bachelor’s degree in biology there.

She said Daemen was her first choice when she was shopping for colleges three years ago, but Medaille offered her a full four-year Say Yes scholarship. Now under the teach-out agreement, Daemen will honor that arrangement. A year from now, Rodgers hopes to earn her degree and continue on to an advanced degree as a nurse practitioner.

Owen and Daemen’s director of graduate admissions, Kaylyn Billups, said Daemen has accepted about 50 Medaille undergrads and six grad students so far.

“Applications are still rolling in for our teach-out partnership,” Billups said.

Margaret Baach, a psychology and pre-law student who just finished her freshman year at Medaille, consulted with reps from Canisius College at the teach-out fair and said she’s pretty set on enrolling there.

“As a commuter, I’ve been looking for colleges close by that have good programs and financial aid, and I think Canisius is a great option education-wise,” she said. “And it’s only 15 minutes away, it’s right down the street from here.”

Baach said she was shocked to learn Medaille would close “because they were telling us about the merger (with Trocaire) but they didn’t tell us there was any possibility it wouldn’t happen.”

But she said she is also grateful to Medaille for holding the teach-out fair and “doing what they can for us” – and she’s looking at the shakeup as a chance to hone her resilience.

“You’ve got to roll with the punches," she said. “You are going to get obstacles thrown at you all the time, and it sucks when it has to do with your education or career, but it’s something you’ve got to get through. This is my education and I’m the one who has to do something about it.”