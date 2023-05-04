Medaille University is warning that it will cut jobs as it acquires Trocaire College, but it isn't saying how many positions will be eliminated.

Medaille has filed a required warning with the state Labor Department that says 419 employees on its Buffalo and Rochester campuses could be affected due to the merger.

But that doesn’t mean that many jobs will actually be eliminated. Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley described the WARN notice as “just another step in the process” of Trocaire acquiring all of Medaille’s assets, programs, staff, students and athletic teams in a deal expected to close on July 31.

The WARN notice was filed to comply with a federal law that requires 60 days notice before a plant closure or mass layoff. Since Medaille will effectively be absorbed by Trocaire, all employees on its two campuses will become employees of Trocaire, which may then negotiate their future roles.

Quigley said the separate campuses will continue to operate under the Trocaire name as their programs do not duplicate services or overlap, but actually complement each other.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“Our various stakeholders, including faculty and staff, have been aware that we would be filing a WARN notice as part of this process,” Quigley said in a statement. “In the meantime, faculty and staff have been meeting with Trocaire officials as we continue the process of integrating both operations pending the final approvals of regulators.”

Quigley and Trocaire President Bassam Deeb noted that the details of the merger still need regulatory approval from the state Education Department, the Attorney General’s Office and their accrediting body, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, to take effect.

Since starting consolidation talks with Medaille in October 2021, Trocaire has purchased several of Medaille’s buildings and negotiated an asset purchase agreement for its campuses.

Medaille agreed to the arrangement to preserve its 148-year legacy and unique programs rather than shut down completely in the face of financial woes and declining enrollment.

The “partnership” will “allow the surviving institution to continue serving our student population and the wider community,” Quigley said.