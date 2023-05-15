Medaille University will close on Aug. 31, after a hoped-for acquisition by Trocaire College fell through last week.

“As previously announced, the integration between Medaille University and Trocaire College will not be moving forward," Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley announced Monday in a statement. "Unfortunately, this disruption has required our Board of Trustees to now make a difficult decision about our future."

"Because the integration will not occur, and due to the financial instability of the institution, the Medaille University Board of Trustees has voted to close Medaille," the statement said.

Medaille was among colleges hard-hit by steep declines in enrollment worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. It fell from 2,600 students in fall 2012 to about 1,600 during the recently completed school year.

Trocaire’s enrollment also declined by more than 25% during that time. The school had about 1,500 students enrolled this year, but Trocaire has a healthier endowment fund. Education newsletter Higher Ed Dive reported that Trocaire’s endowment was worth $22.5 million at the start of fiscal 2021, while Medaille’s was about $2 million.

"Medaille has been under significant budgetary constraints over the last several months due to several factors, including declining enrollment, outstanding liabilities and other challenges that are affecting colleges and universities across the region, state and nation," Quigley said in her statement.

Quigley reiterated that neither school could share details about why the plan for Trocaire to assume all of Medaille's assets and keep its programs alive fell apart.

Trocaire College acquisition of Medaille University is off Trocaire President Bassam Deeb did not say why the deal fell through.

The two schools had been working since last fall on an agreement for Trocaire to take over Medaille's campuses in Buffalo and Rochester and acquire its programs, faculty, staff and students to avoid the disruption of closing completely.

Last week, Medaille filed a notice with the state Department of Labor that as many as 419 employees on its two campuses could face layoffs due to the planned acquisition. Medaille officials said at the time that the warning was a required formality and did not necessarily mean that many positions might be eliminated.

The acquisition had been expected to close by July 31.

Instead, Medaille will work to help its students transfer to other institutions, as well as faculty and staff find new placements, the statement said.

“In the weeks ahead, Medaille faculty and staff will be working with each student individually to assist them in the teach-out process to other institutions," it said. "Our first concern and highest priority is to successfully transfer all current Medaille students to other schools where they will be able to finish their academic careers in their chosen discipline. Students who are on track to complete their required credit hours and graduate on or before August 31, 2023, will still be able to complete their coursework and earn their degree from Medaille University."

Medaille traces its roots to 1875, when the Sisters of St. Joseph founded an institute to prepare teachers. In 1937, the order received a charter from New York State to grant baccalaureate degrees in education to women in religious orders, and the school was named Mount Saint Joseph Teachers' College.

"In 1968, the Sisters of St. Joseph, led by Alice Huber, SSJ, Ph.D., initiated a change in the charter that would create a co-educational college. New York State issued the charter and Medaille College was born," according to a school history on its website.

Medaille saw significant growth through the 1970s, '80s and '90s as it expanded programs and facilities. In 1991, it added two residence halls, attracting students from across the state and Southern Ontario.

Since 2011, the school completed capital projects that doubled the size of Huber Hall and expanded the Kevin I. Sullivan Campus Center to create a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, an events arena with a 750-person capacity, locker rooms and student group meeting spaces.

From 2007 to 2014, the school operated a campus in Amherst in leased space that catered to graduate students in education and business. It closed that campus to save $1 million a year with a focus on expanding its main city campus.

In 2017, Medaille's opened a new Laboratory Science Center with 1,600 square feet of donor-funded, state-of-the-art equipment. In 2019, it opened the Medaille Sports Complex in South Buffalo with home fields for baseball, softball, women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s lacrosse.

In 2020, reeling from pandemic-related losses, Medaille laid off 23 employees and gave early retirement incentives to 18 others. At the time, staff and faculty voted "no confidence" in then-president Ken Macur, accusing him of financial mismanagement.

Last spring, Macur retired under fire and Lori Quigley was named interim president. Quigley has a long resume in higher education and was provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Medaille from July 2016 to April 2020. She was serving as chair of the board of directors for Seneca Gaming Corp. when she was tapped for the interim role at Medaille.

In July, a change in the state definition of a "university" allowed Medaille to achieve university status, but the school continued to struggle. Last fall, Quigley and the board of trustees began negotations with Trocaire in hopes of preserving programs and maintaining Medaille's legacy.

John P. Crawford, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of WNY, served as vice president of college relations at Medaille from 2011 to 2021. He said he was saddened by news it would close, but added that no one is to blame.

"Medaille has always been a place where talented people work hard every day to help students succeed," he said in an email. "The faculty, staff, trustees, alumni, and supporters all care deeply about their students and our entire region. They should all be able to look back knowing that our community is a better place because of their time at Medaille. In the end, demographics and other trends affecting higher education led to the school’s closing. Nothing more and nothing less."