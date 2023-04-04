Medaille University is about to become part of Trocaire College, Medaille's interim president, Lori Quigley, announced Tuesday evening in her State of the University address.

Pending approval by state and academic sanctioning agencies, the integration is expected to become effective July 31.

Quigley said that Medaille students will retain all their credits in the merged school, which will be known as Trocaire College, and there will be no change in tuition charges or fees.

"Medaille students will not be considered transfer students," she noted. "There will be no change in class schedules."

Beginning in August, all graduating students will receive their degrees from Trocaire. Until then, Medaille graduates will get Medaille diplomas.

No immediate changes are planned in extracurricular activities, Quigley said. Medaille's athletic teams will continue to be known as the Mavericks and all fall, winter and spring sports will be played as scheduled.

Current Medaille students, who will be considered Medaille Legacy students, will still have the option of living in Medaille campus housing, Quigley said. Trocaire students also will be offered that option.

All endowments and funds restricted by donors will continue to be used as designated, Quigley said.

She described the move as "a win-win for both institutions."

"There are complementary non-overlapping academic offerings between both institutions," she said, "providing a full range of higher education credentials at certificate, associate, baccalaureate, master's and doctoral levels.

"Combining professional programs in health care and technology with experiential learning and professional training in education, business and social sciences is a tremendous foundation and synergy for success, allowing the surviving institution to best serve its student population and the surrounding community."

She said that Trocaire president Bassam M. Deeb will be meeting with the Medaille Alumni Association board of directors April 19 to begin building a relationship with the new entity.

Quigley noted that committees of Medaille and Trocaire trustees began discussing a cooperative agreement in October 2021 and issued a memorandum of understanding last August. An asset purchase agreement, in which Trocaire acquired several Medaille properties, was announced in December.

Before it becomes effective, the new arrangement must be approved by the State Department of Education, the Middle States Commission of Higher Education and other accrediting and regulatory agencies.