Medaille College sues sulfuric acid plant over emissions near its athletic fields

Medaille College sued PVS Chemical on Monday after the chemical company refused to comply with a state Department of Environmental Conservation order shutting down a plant that emits sulfur dioxide fumes 100 yards away from the college’s sports complex on Elk Street, near the Buffalo River.
Athletes and spectators at the sports complex have complained of foul odors, as well as eye and respiratory irritation, and DEC air monitoring last fall found at least 70 instances in which the plant exceeded emittance standards.
The DEC and state Health Department on Saturday requested that Medaille temporarily suspend all activities at the Elk Street Athletic Facility until air quality in the area improves. In a letter to the college, the two agencies said "continued use of the athletic facility constitutes a danger to the health of the people ... and must be suspended until such time as all hazards can be mitigated."
"Should activities continue at the facility, DOH and DEC reserve the right to pursue all available legal and administrative remedies," the agencies warned the college.
Lawyers for Medaille likened the situation to “throwing the victim in jail while the perpetrator continues on its crime spree.”
The college has been forced to postpone or cancel long-scheduled events at the sports complex because of emissions that violate the plant’s permit and exceed what is allowed under air quality standards, according to court documents filed Monday in State Supreme Court in Erie County.
The DEC on Friday issued a temporary cease and desist letter demanding that PVS stop its Lee Street operations unless and until it can lower its sulfur dioxide emissions to below “acute exposure guideline levels.”
Company representatives responded in a statement to media that a shutdown was not justified and the plant has safely processed sulfuric acid for 40 years.
The company said it “will tone down operations while we work with the DEC through the courts to remedy this situation.”
The plant employs 49 workers. It manufactures ultra-pure sulfuric acid used in the production of semiconductors.
The sports complex opened in 2019 in an industrial area of the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood. It includes artificial turf fields for soccer and lacrosse, bleachers for 500 spectators and a 20,000-square-foot athletics building with locker rooms, workout facilities, offices and classrooms. The college also plans to add a second phase that includes baseball and softball diamonds and a multipurpose field.
College officials had envisioned renting out fields when Medaille teams are not using them, and they anticipated using that revenue to pay for the debt service on the fields.
The college already has lost out on a $560,000 contract with a youth soccer organization that backed out of a tentative deal amid parental concern about the elevated sulfur dioxide emissions, according to court papers.