Medaille College sues sulfuric acid plant over emissions near its athletic fields

Medaille College sued PVS Chemical on Monday after the chemical company refused to comply with a state Department of Environmental Conservation order shutting down a plant that emits sulfur dioxide fumes 100 yards away from the college’s sports complex on Elk Street, near the Buffalo River.

Athletes and spectators at the sports complex have complained of foul odors, as well as eye and respiratory irritation, and DEC air monitoring last fall found at least 70 instances in which the plant exceeded emittance standards.

The DEC and state Health Department on Saturday requested that Medaille temporarily suspend all activities at the Elk Street Athletic Facility until air quality in the area improves. In a letter to the college, the two agencies said "continued use of the athletic facility constitutes a danger to the health of the people ... and must be suspended until such time as all hazards can be mitigated."

"Should activities continue at the facility, DOH and DEC reserve the right to pursue all available legal and administrative remedies," the agencies warned the college.

Lawyers for Medaille likened the situation to “throwing the victim in jail while the perpetrator continues on its crime spree.”