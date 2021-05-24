Medaille College opposes impound lot within 'stone's throw' of new sports complex

Medaille College officials are asking the City of Buffalo to reconsider moving the city’s impound lot to a location within a "stone's throw" from the college’s new $16 million sports complex in the Seneca Babcock neighborhood.
The image of an automobile impound kitty corner from the facility could “aesthetically deter the positive image” of the sports facility, Medaille President Kenneth M. Macur said.
“This is an amazing part of the redevelopment and renaissance of the Seneca Babcock neighborhood,” Macur said of the athletic center located at 437 Elk St., near the Buffalo River.
“We are looking forward to partnering with so many folks in this,” Macur told the Common Council’s Community Development Committee this week. “We have already allowed the Seneca Babcock Community Center to use the facility free of charge. We’re looking for all our community partners to be a part of that, so in that respect, having an auto impound yard so close to the facility really is detrimental to the aesthetics of the neighborhood and the development and the intentions for what Medaille is looking to do … to make that neighborhood vibrant.”
The city is planning to relocate its current auto impound lot at 166-170 Dart St. to 1 Babcock St., which abuts Medaille’s sports center.
The Dart Street location, near SUNY Buffalo State and visible along the western end of Route 198, has been called unsightly by city officials and leaders.
Medaille officials, who worry the same unsightly visual could happen at the Babcock site, are asking the Common Council to reverse its decision to move the impound yard near the college’s facility.
Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski, whose district includes the sports facility, is setting up a meeting that includes himself; Macur and other college leaders; city Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer; and Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman, whose district includes a portion of the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.
Nowakowski said he hopes the meeting “can mitigate any problems that do exist and that we can find a solution to this.”
Athletes and spectators at the sports complex have complained of foul odors, as well as eye and respiratory irritation.
“It’s a big concern of the college because of the millions of dollars that the board of trustees has authorized for the sports complex and what it can really do for that area,” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen, a member of the board.
In September 2019, the Council granted permission for Helfer and the city’s Parking Enforcement Division to enter into a lease agreement with Elk Street Commerce Park to lease land and a building at 1 Babcock St.
The lease included an option to buy the property at the end of the 10-year term. The cost is $8,312 per month for the first five years of the lease and then $8,750 per month for the remaining five years, plus utilities.
The outdoor storage space for vehicles is about 4.15 acres, and the indoor office space is about 5,425 square feet.
Macur said the college was not notified in 2019 that the Council was discussing the item.
“Had we known, we would have, at the time of the motion, brought up our objection,” he said. “When it became known to us that it was, in fact, happening, we immediately commenced petitions to have the motions reversed.”