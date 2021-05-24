Medaille College opposes impound lot within 'stone's throw' of new sports complex

The Dart Street location, near SUNY Buffalo State and visible along the western end of Route 198, has been called unsightly by city officials and leaders.

Medaille officials, who worry the same unsightly visual could happen at the Babcock site, are asking the Common Council to reverse its decision to move the impound yard near the college’s facility.

Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski, whose district includes the sports facility, is setting up a meeting that includes himself; Macur and other college leaders; city Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer; and Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman, whose district includes a portion of the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.

Nowakowski said he hopes the meeting “can mitigate any problems that do exist and that we can find a solution to this.”

Medaille College sues sulfuric acid plant over emissions near its athletic fields Athletes and spectators at the sports complex have complained of foul odors, as well as eye and respiratory irritation.

“It’s a big concern of the college because of the millions of dollars that the board of trustees has authorized for the sports complex and what it can really do for that area,” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen, a member of the board.

In September 2019, the Council granted permission for Helfer and the city’s Parking Enforcement Division to enter into a lease agreement with Elk Street Commerce Park to lease land and a building at 1 Babcock St.