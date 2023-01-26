McKinley senior class president: School climate improved under transferred principal, despite rising suspensions

McKinley High School senior class president Patrick Braddell does not think the public portrayal of his high school as teeming with violence is fair or accurate.

After Principal Moustafa Khalil was involuntarily transferred Jan. 18 to a kindergarten through eighth grade school to – according to the district – "best align" with the administrator's skills, teachers and students argued that the school's climate improved under Khalil's leadership and that he should remain at the helm.

Braddell acknowledged the school's high number of suspensions, but explained why that metric could be misleading.

"Fights went down," Braddell said in an interview last week. "People were trying to get to class – (Khalil) did more hall sweeps than any other principal. Although suspensions went up, all the other problems went down."

Braddell said a small group of students is responsible for the bulk of the fighting and resulting suspensions at McKinley – roughly 5%, he estimated.

Multiple McKinley teachers and a fellow senior interviewed agreed with his assessment.

They also agreed that Khalil, nicknamed "Moose," had a reputation for closely monitoring activity in the hallways to stamp out fighting before it could begin.

In early October, after a 16-year-old student was arrested following a large fight outside McKinley, Khalil acted quickly, adding new rules for student use of NFTA bus passes and staggering dismissal times.

McKinley has struggled in several areas this year, including long-term suspensions and overall attendance, according to the school's online dashboard. The high school has the district's third-worst rate of short-term suspensions (five days or fewer) at 18.09%, and the second-highest rate of long-term suspensions (six days or more) at 7.4%.

Sixty percent of McKinley's students are labeled chronically absent, which means they have missed 20% or more of school. That's the third-worst attendance rate in the district, not including alternative schools.

The class president and three classmates approached Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams after her meeting with several of the school's teachers on Jan. 20 to inquire why Khalil was transferred, Braddell said.

Williams told them it was district policy to not comment on personnel matters, Braddell said Saturday.

"Nobody seems to be telling us why," he said. "We want answers, but we're not getting the answers."

The district would not say whether discipline, violence or poor attendance factored into the decision to move Khalil to Pfc. William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence.

"Moose came in when no one else wanted to come in," Braddell said. "That was one of our only few good things that came in – it was Moose. And now we're getting rid of it. They barely gave him a chance."

Terence Jenkins, McKinley's new principal effective Jan. 30, would be the fourth principal Braddell has had while at McKinley.

The class president said he is less concerned about restoring Khalil as he is about McKinley's future.

"Will Mr. Jenkins help the school out?" he asked. "That's to be determined."