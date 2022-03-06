McKinley principal: Return of all students Monday 'isn't what we discussed'

McKinley High School Principal Moustafa Khalil seemed taken off-guard by the Buffalo Public Schools' sudden decision to return to in-school classes for all students Monday.
The decision scrapped a phased return of McKinley's students that was planned throughout the week.
Security guards and administrators will be strategically placed, and Peacemakers will be stationed at the front corners of the building, helping students with safe passage, said McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil.
"Unfortunately, we have another change in our plans by the district," Khalil said in an email to teachers at McKinley on Saturday evening, shortly after the school district made the return-to-school announcement. "We are now bringing everyone back to the building on Monday, March 7.
"To be clear, we are bringing everyone back to the building on Monday," he said. "I know this isn't what we discussed, but it's now the new plan. No matter what's thrown our way, we'll deal with it. It'll make for an even better comeback story!"
But Khalil, who was appointed principal last month, won't be at McKinley this week for the return – he'll be out on planned vacation. That leaves Toyia Wilson, associate superintendent for school leadership, and people from the school district's Central Office to pick up the slack.
"Common sense would dictate that the administration of the school would make sure that this child had safe passage from school at the end of the day, and they neglected to do that," said John V. Elmore, attorney for Aurielle Austin, Sirgio Jeter's mother.
An attempt to reach Khalil through Buffalo Public Schools spokesman Ka'Ron Barnes was unsuccessful.
The return of all students on Monday was supported by the Buffalo Teachers Federation – but cautiously. McKinley has had online classes and a limited return last week of in-school classes after a violent incident on Feb. 9, which left a student stabbed multiple times and a security officer wounded by gunfire.
Security measures call for students to be wanded for weapons by security guards and to have their bags searched until metal detectors ordered by the district earlier this month arrive.
The "culture reset plan" at McKinley also calls for "peacemakers" from community organizations, as well as administrators and security guards, to be "strategically" located to head off problems.
Teachers union President Philip Rumore said he is on board with McKinley fully resuming classes Monday, though he is casting a wary eye on the school being as secure as teachers would like to see.
The annual number of shooting victims in Buffalo who are younger than 18 has grown from 13 to 23 over the last three years, according to Buffalo Police Department data.
"I think it's a good thing so that if things are not ready and the security is not adequate, then we can take a step back," Rumore said.
Rumore said he isn't confident the school district will take all the precautions it needs to.
"What I'm hearing from teachers is they don't think all that has been promised has been forthcoming," he said.
Rumore cited doors that open to the outside without an alarm, allowing students to sneak someone in from the outside, other doors that don't lock and a desire for resource officers to work longer hours.
Barnes, the district's spokesman, said he had no comment on Rumore's concerns.
A 17-year-old Buffalo youth charged in connection with a Feb. 9 assault outside McKinley High School was arraigned Monday on one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault
A survey of McKinley teachers is planned at the start of the week to see how they are feeling about security measures and extracurricular support provided for the kids, Rumore said.
Teachers would like to see more school counselors, psychologists and social workers at McKinley until the end of the school year, and not just the next several weeks, Rumore said.
He also questioned the timing of returning to full enrollment the same week that Khalil is on vacation, as well as the district's wait until Saturday evening to announce to families the resumption of classes.
"Unfortunately, that seems like the modus operandi here, and it's not a good thing," Rumore said.
Barnes emailed the announcement of McKinley's reopening Saturday evening. The decision came after a review of safety measures by a team of school and community members on Friday concluded it would be safe for all students to return on Monday.
"BPS looks forward to the safe return of every Mack on this coming Monday," Barnes said in the Saturday evening statement.
