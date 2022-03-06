McKinley principal: Return of all students Monday 'isn't what we discussed'

McKinley High School Principal Moustafa Khalil seemed taken off-guard by the Buffalo Public Schools' sudden decision to return to in-school classes for all students Monday.

The decision scrapped a phased return of McKinley's students that was planned throughout the week.

McKinley plan to resume in-person classes stresses security to 'create safe environment' Security guards and administrators will be strategically placed, and Peacemakers will be stationed at the front corners of the building, helping students with safe passage, said McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil.

"Unfortunately, we have another change in our plans by the district," Khalil said in an email to teachers at McKinley on Saturday evening, shortly after the school district made the return-to-school announcement. "We are now bringing everyone back to the building on Monday, March 7.

"To be clear, we are bringing everyone back to the building on Monday," he said. "I know this isn't what we discussed, but it's now the new plan. No matter what's thrown our way, we'll deal with it. It'll make for an even better comeback story!"

But Khalil, who was appointed principal last month, won't be at McKinley this week for the return – he'll be out on planned vacation. That leaves Toyia Wilson, associate superintendent for school leadership, and people from the school district's Central Office to pick up the slack.

McKinley administrators knew of potential for violence that day, stabbing victim's mother alleges "Common sense would dictate that the administration of the school would make sure that this child had safe passage from school at the end of the day, and they neglected to do that," said John V. Elmore, attorney for Aurielle Austin, Sirgio Jeter's mother.

An attempt to reach Khalil through Buffalo Public Schools spokesman Ka'Ron Barnes was unsuccessful.