McKinley principal controversy costs Buffalo schools more than $1 million

Buffalo Public Schools will pay more than $1 million to clean up the McKinley High School mess that started nearly five years ago, when principal Crystal Barton was put on paid leave.

Barton will receive $200,000 from the school district as part of a settlement approved Monday, and lawyers who represented her will receive another $75,000 from the district.

That is in addition to $644,877 in salary that the district paid Barton to not work during her nearly five years on leave.

The School Board voted unanimously on Monday to approve the settlement, which indicates that the $200,000 is for overtime and/or extra-activity payments that she would have earned since May 2017.

“The district has made her whole,” said Robert Boreanaz, the attorney for her union, the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators. “She was paid for her lost wages while she was out.”

Barton can return as principal of McKinley High School, School Board decides Crystal Barton has been principal of McKinley for 35 years. For the last five of those, she has been on paid administrative leave, receiving more than $600,000, while the Buffalo Public Schools sought to fire her.

In addition to the payments to Barton and her lawyers, the district has paid an $89,316 arbitration award to former McKinley assistant principal Naomi Cerre, who was passed over when former Superintendent Kriner Cash named Barton’s successor as principal. Cerre was eventually named principal of the school.

That pushes the total cost of the McKinley High School principal controversy to more than $1 million.

Other than providing a prepared statement praising Barton, district officials had no comment Tuesday about the settlement.

Boreanaz, the union attorney, lauded Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams for correcting, through the settlement, mistakes that had been made under her predecessor.

In a series of grievances and legal filings over the past five years, Barton and her union have argued that the school district, under Cash, has improperly placed her on paid leave twice – once in May 2017, and again a few months later.

Suspended McKinley principal paid $606,000 as effort to fire her drags on The Boling-Barton 3020-a proceedings, referring to the state law granting due process protections to tenured educators before they can be disciplined or terminated, date back to 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Barton asked a number of times in the past five years to be reinstated as principal of McKinley, according to her union’s attorney. Each time, he said, Cash denied her request.

“She wasn’t out on leave getting paid to do nothing because of some contractual requirement, because of some contractual obligation,” Boreanaz said. “She was placed on leave and remained on leave solely and exclusively at the direction of Superintendent Cash.”

Barton, who has been the principal at McKinley for 35 years, has been president of the administrators union for more than a decade. In that position, she was “a fierce advocate for her members,” Boreanaz said, and butted heads with Cash numerous times, in contract negotiations and other matters.

In a complaint she filed in 2019 with the New York State Division of Human Rights, Barton, who is now 70, accused Cash of sexually harassing her and discriminating against her on the basis of age and race.

“She alleged in her Division of Human Rights complaint that Superintendent Cash had an animus toward her because of being a strong African American female,” Boreanaz said, “and the superintendent likely had an animus against her because of her union activity.”

Buffalo School Board seeks to fire longtime McKinley principal The Buffalo Board of Education is trying to fire Crystal Boling-Barton, the longtime, polarizing principal and union leader, after more than 2 1/2 years of keeping her on paid administrative

In addition to the money the district agreed to pay Barton in the settlement, the district also agreed this week to pay $60,000 to Lindy Korn, Barton’s personal attorney, to cover the legal fees related to her complaint with the Division of Human Rights, according to the settlement, which The Buffalo News obtained under the Freedom of Information Law.

The district also agreed to pay $15,000 to the administrators union to cover legal costs for representing Barton.

As part of the settlement reached this week, she and the district each agreed to drop all complaints, grievances and legal actions against one another.

Both sides also stipulated in the settlement that neither of them admitted any wrongdoing and agreed not to disparage each other.

And the school district agreed to issue this public statement about the settlement:

“The District and Mrs. Barton have amicably resolved and settled various forms of litigation amongst them.

“As part of the settlement, Mrs. Barton, who is one of the longest tenured and highly regarded principals in the District, is eligible to immediately return to service at McKinley High School. Mrs. Barton is currently considering her options at this time.

“We are all very pleased to have finally put all these matters behind us and the District is appreciative and thankful to Principal Barton for all of her years of service.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.