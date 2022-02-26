McKinley plan to resume in-person classes stresses security to 'create safe environment'

Staff will be provided professional development Monday.

“With Monday being fully-remote, our team will be able to meet with staff regarding our new safety procedures and protocols and complete a couple of dry runs with the staff to ensure we have our plan fully ready for our students,” said Khalil, who served as an assistant principal at East High School prior to his role at McKinley.

Bringing back just one cohort of students each day will allow his team to meet with students, staff and parents to get their feedback on the new system while also providing positive relationship-building opportunities, Khalil said.

“We’re able to do small groups, meet with students, meet with parents," Khalil said. "We’re going to increase our parent meeting this week. We’re going to schedule a few and meet with teachers to talk about the plan. It’s just the best possible plan we have by bringing in … the one cohort to have those small, intimate meetings with the kids, listening to what they have to say and getting their feedback. With their social, emotional needs right now at an all-time high we think that is what’s best for them,” Khalil said.