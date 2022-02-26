McKinley plan to resume in-person classes stresses security to 'create safe environment'

The plan to re-open McKinley High School to in-person classes will include hand-held metal detectors and extra police presence among other strict security protocols as students begin to return Tuesday.
District officials on Saturday released the details of what they called the high school's "culture reset plan."
Security guards and administrators will be strategically placed, and Peacemakers will be stationed at the front corners of the building, helping students with safe passage, said McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil.
Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said the district is taking steps to address concerning incidents, such as fights, that have happened at a slightly higher rate at McKinley and a handful of other schools than on average across the district.
“This is not the plan that I want for years down the line," Khalil said. "These added security protocols are for the time being so that everybody feels safe – parents, students and all of our staff in the building. And once we feel can … we’ll start removing some of those added safety protocols.”
Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore said the plan “sounds like a lot of security.”
“We don’t want them to feel like a prison, but you have to make sure they’re safe,” Rumore said. “Tell them we’re doing this for their protection.”
Every student will be wanded by security guards until the metal detectors the school district announced earlier this month arrive, said Khalil, principal since Feb. 9. Security also will search each student’s bag.
"If they don’t feel safe, they’re not going to learn," School Board President Lou Petrucci said of the students, the oldest of whom will return to classes on Tuesday.
"Common sense would dictate that the administration of the school would make sure that this child had safe passage from school at the end of the day, and they neglected to do that," said John V. Elmore, attorney for Aurielle Austin, Sirgio Jeter's mother.
"We have to first and foremost create that safe environment," Petrucci said. "Yes, we don’t want this to look like an institution, any other than a welcome, warm school, which should be the focus of our community. And it will be. But right now we have to take these temporary measures which have come at the request of the board and the community and teachers and staff to put McKinley back on the path of success.”
All students will have remote learning Monday. On Tuesday, seniors will return for a single day, while all other grades learn remotely.
Wednesday, juniors will return for the day, while seniors, sophomores and freshmen learn from home.
Sophomores go to school Thursday, with the rest of the student body remaining in remote learning.
Freshmen will get the chance to return for one day on Friday, as all other students learn remotely.
Police have not released a name or a description of the suspect.
Students have been learning from home since a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a security guard was shot after school Feb. 9. Two 17-year-olds have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault.
Staff will be provided professional development Monday.
“With Monday being fully-remote, our team will be able to meet with staff regarding our new safety procedures and protocols and complete a couple of dry runs with the staff to ensure we have our plan fully ready for our students,” said Khalil, who served as an assistant principal at East High School prior to his role at McKinley.
Bringing back just one cohort of students each day will allow his team to meet with students, staff and parents to get their feedback on the new system while also providing positive relationship-building opportunities, Khalil said.
“We’re able to do small groups, meet with students, meet with parents," Khalil said. "We’re going to increase our parent meeting this week. We’re going to schedule a few and meet with teachers to talk about the plan. It’s just the best possible plan we have by bringing in … the one cohort to have those small, intimate meetings with the kids, listening to what they have to say and getting their feedback. With their social, emotional needs right now at an all-time high we think that is what’s best for them,” Khalil said.
The district said McKinley stakeholders on Friday will evaluate conditions and "make necessary adjustments" to the proposed calendar for March 7-11.
The proposed schedule for the week of March 7 follows a similar plan, again starting with seniors in the school building for one day. On March 11, all students would return for in-person learning.
"He knew about violence problems at our school for years and did not provide a safe working and learning environment," states the resolution by BTF's Council of Delegates.
The violence that erupted Feb. 9 prompted the Buffalo Teachers Federation Council of Delegates to issue a vote of no confidence in Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash over security issues at McKinley High School and other schools. The union also called for a state and federal investigation into the safety of schools and the concerns raised by teachers, parents and staff over the last three years. It also wants a permanent safety/security committee to be established in each school.
The plan lists a number of priorities, including having two school resource officers on duty for arrival and dismissal and purchasing 20 high-tech communications radios and rapid flow weapons detection systems. Other priorities include alarming doors, repairing and updating cameras, having five security officers on duty every day, repairing door locks and cleaning throughout the day, including removing writing on walls.
The plan also would identify 10 students, and eventually up to 50 students, in need of an alternative program.
Ultimately, it’s up to the staff and parents to decide whether the plan makes sense, Rumore said.
“Take a vote of parents, vote of staff, as to whether they think the plan is acceptable," he said. "They should all have a vote. A secret-ballot vote to see if it’s acceptable or not.”
At least once a month the plan should be revisited and put to a vote to see if everyone still approves of the plan or whether it has to be modified, Rumore said.