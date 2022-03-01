 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks to stay on, at least for a while, in Buffalo Public Schools
0 comments

Masks to stay on, at least for a while, in Buffalo Public Schools

Support this work for $1 a month

Students, teachers and staff at Buffalo Public Schools will have to keep wearing their masks for at least a few more days.

A spokesman for the school district announced late Monday that the decision affects everyone on school district property and on public transportation that students take to school.

The spokesman noted that Buffalo is still in the CDC Covid-19 Community Level yellow zone, reflecting a somewhat elevated amount of the virus.

The announcement noted that the decision came after the district’s Medical Advisory Team and the Erie County Department of Health met Monday to consider Covid rates of transmission, pediatric hospital rates and the zone color designation for Erie County.

According to the announcement, the Medical Advisory Team will take another look at the data by Friday and recommend adjustments to the policy, if warranted.

The spokesman noted that the district’s top priority “is to keep students and staff safe in school” by slowing the spread of the virus.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News