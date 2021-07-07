Masks no longer required in summer school

Western New York Students First, a group formed to support fully opening schools for in-person learning, joined with 11 other groups in the state to send a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in mid-June demanding he remove the mask mandate for children.

"We're hearing from our families that they’re very happy with this," said Tarja Parssinen, co-leader of the group. "Families are relieved, of course, to see hopefully that all districts can get on the same page now."

The relaxing of the mandate applies only to this year's summer school session, according to the email, which said that guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year will be issued soon.

"These decisions, which should reflect local sentiment, may be made by the school superintendent or local board. There is no requirement for additional public meetings," the Health Department said.

Schools also are no longer required to submit a daily report to the state on cases of coronavirus.

Confusion surrounding masks, and when they are required, started last summer as schools were preparing plans to return to buildings in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last summer's controversy was whether masks were required if students were 6 feet apart, and the answer was yes.