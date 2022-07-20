Masks in schools not expected to be required this fall, Hochul says

Gov. Kathy Hochul does not expect students, teachers or staff to have to wear masks in New York classrooms this fall.

The governor detailed part of her return-to-school Covid-19 strategy for this fall and winter in a briefing Wednesday that focused on preparing for the threat of the BA.5 omicron variant and the seasons' history of higher Covid-19 case rates in New York.

"We anticipate a challenging fall once again," Hochul said.

Hochul added that she reserves the right to change the mask-wearing policy depending on the spread of Covid-19 in the fall. Students, teachers and staff finished last school year without a mask mandate, which ended March 2.

The governor also said 3 million Covid-19 test kits will be allocated to schools for testing before this fall's return to the classroom. She said the state enrolls about 2.6 million K-12 students. The tests designated for students come from a state stockpile of 20 million at-home tests, Hochul said.

Dr. Ahish Jha, the White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, said the BA.5 variant is dominant in New York State, accounting for between 75% and 80% of new cases. "It's incredibly immune evasive," Jha said, citing high levels of reinfection.

Both Jha and Hochul recommended second booster shots for anyone over 50 years old; the governor said she's pushing the federal government to expand availability of the second boosters, too.

Hochul shared state Covid-19 statistics from July 19, noting a seven-day average of 37.36 cases per 100,000 people and 12.74 hospitalizations per 100,000. She compared those numbers to the omicron peak, which was 381 cases per 100,000 and 62 hospitalizations per 100,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.