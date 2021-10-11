Mask protests prompt Clarence, Orchard Park to take board meetings virtual

The chaotic, back-and-forth audience discussion on Sept. 20 ended at about 7:30 p.m., when an announcement was made that the meeting would not restart and everyone would have to leave the Clarence High School library, where the session was held, and the school itself, according to the Bee.

The School Board held a virtual special meeting on Sept. 23 to cover agenda items, including hiring decisions, that were not addressed at the meeting three days earlier.

At the beginning of the Sept. 23 meeting, Fuchs read a statement apologizing to district residents, particularly those who attended the earlier meeting and followed masking rules, for the premature end to the session.

The work of the board was "interrupted by those who had no interest in the agenda for the evening proceeding," he said.

School boards throughout the country have become battlegrounds for those upset with masking and vaccine requirements. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to meet in the next 30 days with federal, state, Tribal, territorial and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies for addressing harassment, intimidation and threats of violence toward school board members, teachers and workers.