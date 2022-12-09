Mask mandate not coming back, but state officials 'encourage' masks indoors, including schools

New York's health commissioner and education commissioner are recommending communities and schools encourage mask wearing in public indoor places.

The reason?

"A host of respiratory viruses, including influenza, RSV and Covid-19, have taken hold in our state and in most of our communities," Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett and Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a joint letter this week.

But that does not mean New York is going to revisit one of the most divisive issues to emerge during the pandemic.

"We are not going back to any kind of mandate or directive at all," Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.

Masks are off and Covid-19 is in retreat. But here come the sniffles and stomach bugs Some might liken this maskless March to the first few weeks of school in September, when children get together in the classroom and start trading germs.

Health officials said the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases nearly tripled over the past three weeks, and flu hospitalizations more than doubled. They recommend a community wide approach to take precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

"Communities and schools should encourage these commonsense precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses," Bassett and Rosa said.

Those precautions include:

• Staying up to date on vaccines, including influenza and Covid-19.

• Washing hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds.

• Not coughing or sneezing into hands; sneeze or cough into your elbow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Staying home when sick or symptomatic.

• Wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask when in public indoor spaces.

Pandemic schooling continues to include home schooling While the number of children being home-schooled remains relatively small, it remains far above the 2019 level.

Face coverings are not something school leaders expected to be talking about this school year.

"We are not anywhere near mandating or thinking about mandating masks," Laurrie said.

Masks are available near the front doors of the district's schools, he said. He estimates about 5% of students and staff continue to wear face coverings.

He said the district has not noticed an increase in cases of RSV or Covid-19. However, it is seeing significant numbers of flu in prekindergarten, kindergarten, first and second grades.

"For the most part, we were encouraging those things prior to Covid," Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said of the precautions. "You know, cough hygiene, hand hygiene, stay home when you don't feel well."

Cornell, who also is president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association, said the general view of community members and educators he talks with is that it is long past the time for mandating mitigation measures such as masks.

"Generally, people don't want to have a conversation about a mask mandate or masks in school at all," Cornell said. "Everybody has their own risk profile, or risk tolerance, and they're going to make the decision that's good for them."

Face masks and social distancing were required when children returned to school in September 2020, and masks continued to be mandated in schools until March 3.

Rosa and Bassett said that schools have been successful returning to in-school operations and navigating the threat of Covid-19. But now respiratory viruses are straining the health care system and taxing the availability of pediatric beds.

"In response, we are urging a community-wide approach, inclusive of schools, to again take precautions this holiday season and winter that can prevent the spread of respiratory viruses and protect young children, older individuals and those with underlying health conditions," the two commissioners wrote.