Mask mandate likely for schools, Hochul says

Williamsville, like many districts, is surveying parents about back to school issues, but the district did not include a question about masks.

"It's really important that we don’t get in the mindset of thinking the most responses win, because there is no winner with whatever decision is made," Brown-Hall said. "There are going to be groups of people who are not happy, period."

As each day passes, it is a day closer to the first day of school.

"As soon as they communicate with us, we’ll be communicating with you," West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said in a video update this week.

Bystrak said West Seneca will not require vaccinations for students, but he asked parents to let school nurses know if their children are vaccinated to help in the contact tracing process.

Niagara Falls Public Schools had already announced that it was strongly recommending, but not mandating, masks in school. Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district is working with Niagara and Orleans County health officials to come up with metrics that would look at transmission rates and require various mitigation measures depending on the rates.