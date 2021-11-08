Mask breaks questioned in Williamsville schools

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein told Williamsville Central Schools that New York State does not allow students to take their masks off during the day.
In a letter sent Friday to Superintendent Darren J. Brown-Hall, Burstein said the county had received complaints about Williamsville schools allowing students to take "mask breaks" during the day.
The practice is a common one in many, if not all districts in New York.
The county's letter had parents and school leaders perplexed and agitated, particularly since the county had included the allowance of mask breaks in its own Covid-19 guidance issued in August.
The mask break policy was one of many questions districts had in the chaotic run-up to the start of school in September. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state would not issue guidance to schools on rules for reopening, and instead left that duty to the counties. But upon taking office, and addressing concerns about confusion from many school leaders, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration reversed course and the state Department of Health did issue guidance – however it came after many counties had already written their own rules.
Burstein said in her letter to Brown-Hall that the state Health Department's guidance does not allow for mask breaks.
In her letter to Williamsville, Burstein quoted the state guidance, which says: "Provided that schools are permitting 'mask breaks' against the emergency regulations, local health officials are permitted to enforce these regulations as they determine necessary."
Asked for clarification Monday evening, a spokeswoman for the Erie County Health Department said the letter sent to Williamsville was "routine correspondence" similar to other public health educational outreach.
"To be clear, our letter did not remove the mask break as an option. We reminded this district of NYSDOH guidance, which is controlling for all public and private K-12 schools," Erie County Department of Health spokeswoman Kara Kane said in an email.
And she added that "educational outreach is our department’s initial step in enforcement." Neither Kane nor Burstein said what type of enforcement or penalties could be imposed if Williamsville, or any other district, continued to allow students to take mask breaks.
Brown-Hall emailed parents a copy of Burstein's letter, and a copy of the reply he sent to her Monday. He said he would share any updates he received.
He asked Burstein if the clarification on mask breaks was sent only to Williamsville.
"I also remind you we have close to 10,000 students and countless families that send their children to private schools that will be affected by this change," he wrote.
Williamsville parent Dana Hensley said she asked her oldest daughter what the family should do if mask breaks are not allowed.
"I would pull her and home-school her," she said, adding that is not an option for every family and not the ideal for her family. "I'm not going to allow her to sit there all day long and not be allowed to take her mask off."
Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, the president of Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said he has contact with many superintendents throughout the state through the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
"I talk to superintendents all over the state every week. I don't know a single school district that is not giving kids mask breaks," Cornell said. "If mask breaks are a threat to public health in schools, why is only Williamsville being singled out?"
In its guidance issued before school started, Erie County included five-minute mask breaks every hour for students. But it added a notice to it that said as of Sept. 27, schools should follow state Health Department guidance.
Cornell said students are spaced out during mask breaks.
"The only humane way to have a mask mandate is also to allow mask breaks," he said.
Cornell also issued a letter to Hamburg parents Monday telling them mask breaks would continue in Hamburg schools.