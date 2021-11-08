Mask breaks questioned in Williamsville schools

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein told Williamsville Central Schools that New York State does not allow students to take their masks off during the day.

In a letter sent Friday to Superintendent Darren J. Brown-Hall, Burstein said the county had received complaints about Williamsville schools allowing students to take "mask breaks" during the day.

The practice is a common one in many, if not all districts in New York.

The county's letter had parents and school leaders perplexed and agitated, particularly since the county had included the allowance of mask breaks in its own Covid-19 guidance issued in August.

The mask break policy was one of many questions districts had in the chaotic run-up to the start of school in September. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state would not issue guidance to schools on rules for reopening, and instead left that duty to the counties. But upon taking office, and addressing concerns about confusion from many school leaders, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration reversed course and the state Department of Health did issue guidance – however it came after many counties had already written their own rules.

Burstein said in her letter to Brown-Hall that the state Health Department's guidance does not allow for mask breaks.