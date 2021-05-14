Many middle, high school students to return full time as Erie County risk level drops

In most suburban districts, the hybrid option will be eliminated. Students who previously opted for fully remote learning will continue fully remote. Those who have been attending two days a week will begin attending in person more frequently.

Some local districts, including Depew, Grand Island and the City of Tonawanda, will bring secondary students back five days a week. Many others, including West Seneca and Lake Shore, will bring them back four days a week.

Those changes are contingent upon the county’s transmission rate staying below 100 cases per 100,000 people, school officials from several districts noted.

Students will still be required to wear masks, and they will still need to maintain 6 feet of distance in gym and music classes and while eating lunch.

Buffalo Public Schools

Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash said he would meet with principals, central office administrators and transportation staff next week to get their feedback about each school.

“My focus will first be on trying to get all pre-K to grade 2 children back safely five days a week for those families who want to send them,” he said through a spokesperson.