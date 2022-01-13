 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime Canisius teacher and administrator is high school's new principal
Canisius High School named 2001 graduate Tom Coppola as its new principal and executive vice president for academics.

Coppola has worked for Canisius for 14 years in the classroom and in administration, including the last eight years as dean of students. He also has been the school's Covid-19 lead, overseeing adherence with state protocols and reopening plans. He will be the 25th principal at the school.

Tom Coppola headshot

Tom Coppola.

“Tom is a very positive, enthusiastic leader who has great ideas for Canisius High School and its future,” Canisius President, the Rev. David S. Ciancimino, said in a statement, adding, “and certainly Canisius is in his heart and in his soul.”

Coppola, a graduate of Fredonia State where he majored in history and adolescent education, said he is excited to lead his alma mater. He also earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Medaille College. 

“My philosophy on leadership in education is steeped in the tenets of Jesuit schools, and centers on meeting students where they are and deeply caring for each individual whom I encounter,” Coppola said. “When we understand the context from which our students come and connect with the person he is, we can then create an authentic environment for educational excellence.”

He was selected from among seven finalists for the position from throughout the country, according to the school. He will start July 1.

Andrea Tyrpak-Endres, who is serving in her eighth year as principal, announced in October that she would step down at the end of the school year. She will continue to teach religion, as she has for 35 years, including her time as principal.

