Longtime Canisius teacher and administrator is high school's new principal

Canisius High School named 2001 graduate Tom Coppola as its new principal and executive vice president for academics.

Coppola has worked for Canisius for 14 years in the classroom and in administration, including the last eight years as dean of students. He also has been the school's Covid-19 lead, overseeing adherence with state protocols and reopening plans. He will be the 25th principal at the school.

“Tom is a very positive, enthusiastic leader who has great ideas for Canisius High School and its future,” Canisius President, the Rev. David S. Ciancimino, said in a statement, adding, “and certainly Canisius is in his heart and in his soul.”

Coppola, a graduate of Fredonia State where he majored in history and adolescent education, said he is excited to lead his alma mater. He also earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Medaille College.