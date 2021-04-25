Lockport superintendent 'not comfortable' with board vote to increase in-person schooling

Some parents in the Lockport City School District said Friday they plan a protest rally before Tuesday's Board of Education meeting to demand an increase in in-person instruction in the elementary and intermediate grades.
The board actually voted 5-4 in favor of that resumption at a session Wednesday, but the circumstances of the vote didn't convince Superintendent Michelle T. Bradley, and the board is expected to take up the matter again Tuesday.
In a video of last week's three-hour meeting the district posted on YouTube, most of the members who voted "yes" said they did so reluctantly.
Board President Karen Young said it was clear from the discussion that the four trustees who opposed increasing in-person instruction were against it under any circumstances.
"I don't think we can make a decision tonight," Bradley said after Young cast her wavering "yes" vote to break a 4-4 tie.
"I'm not comfortable," the superintendent said on the video. "The way this played out, at 5-4, that's too close for comfort."
"There was no formal action to be taken at this meeting, but board members did express concerns/thoughts and it resulted in an informal gauge of where each board of education member stands," Bradley told The Buffalo News by email Friday. "A special meeting on Tuesday was already planned to take action on a BOCES matter, so the board decided to continue the discussion of proposed changes to the hybrid model as part of the special meeting on Tuesday."
Parents who contacted The News said change was supposed to take effect May 3, and they already had been preparing for it.
"I think it's time to go back full-time," mother Holly Babis said Friday. "They had the meeting, they voted, it was 5-4, and I don't think it's right for one person to dictate they can't do what the vote said."
Since September, elementary and intermediate pupils in Lockport have been going to school two days a week – either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, depending on the first letter of their last names. They have been going to class online the other three weekdays.
Some board members suggested changing the proposal to allow increased in-person instruction only in elementary schools, not in Emmet Belknap Intermediate School, which hosts fifth and sixth graders.
"If we can limit the amount of Covid we're spreading by not bringing in the 5 through 6, then don't bring in the 5 through 6," said Trustee Edward Sandell, who voted "no" on the original idea.
"I don't know if separating K-4 from 5-6 makes a difference or not," Bradley said. "The 5-6 building is almost an outlier."
Others suggested making the change on a building-by-building basis, or leaving the matter up to the administration.
"They need to make decisions that are healthy for (children's) education and mental health, and right now they're not doing that," said Joanna Marble, the mother of two children who attend George Southard Elementary School.
"I'm incredibly disappointed with the whole handling of this situation," said Melissa Ray, who sends two children to Roy B. Kelley Elementary School. She said a district survey of parents in March showed solid support for in-person school, and she is among those supporters, even though the school year is nearing its end.
"Twenty-five days of in-person learning is better than the 12 days they would be getting if they're in the hybrid model," Ray said.
She said she has a preschooler at DeSales Catholic School, who goes to class in person five days a week, and he's much happier than his older siblings who go to school two days a week.
Bradley said on the video that she's concerned about the impact of remote learning on the youngest children, who she said lack "foundational skills" in reading and math.
"Ten years from now, we're going to be looking at them, and will they be ready to graduate?" the superintendent asked.