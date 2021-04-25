Lockport superintendent 'not comfortable' with board vote to increase in-person schooling

Parents who contacted The News said change was supposed to take effect May 3, and they already had been preparing for it.

"I think it's time to go back full-time," mother Holly Babis said Friday. "They had the meeting, they voted, it was 5-4, and I don't think it's right for one person to dictate they can't do what the vote said."

Since September, elementary and intermediate pupils in Lockport have been going to school two days a week – either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, depending on the first letter of their last names. They have been going to class online the other three weekdays.

Some board members suggested changing the proposal to allow increased in-person instruction only in elementary schools, not in Emmet Belknap Intermediate School, which hosts fifth and sixth graders.

"If we can limit the amount of Covid we're spreading by not bringing in the 5 through 6, then don't bring in the 5 through 6," said Trustee Edward Sandell, who voted "no" on the original idea.

"I don't know if separating K-4 from 5-6 makes a difference or not," Bradley said. "The 5-6 building is almost an outlier."

Others suggested making the change on a building-by-building basis, or leaving the matter up to the administration.