Lockport schools choose an interim superintendent

Michael Bonnewell, who retired last year as superintendent of the Albion Central School District, has been named interim superintendent of the Lockport City School District, the Lockport Board of Education announced Wednesday.

Bonnewell, who recently has been a substitute administrator in the Lockport schools, was Albion superintendent for 10 years.

Beginning Aug. 15, he will serve in an interim capacity during the search process for a new superintendent to succeed Michelle Bradley, who announced in June that she was leaving for another job after 11 years in the post.

Board president Leslie Tobin noted that Bonnewell "brings a wealth of administrative experience to the position, having served in multiple school districts' leadership positions."

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

