Lockport school to be renamed for 19th century Black leader who forced desegregation

Davis, a Black resident of the Town of Lockport, said the committee thought naming the school for Mossell was appropriate, "not because he was rich, not because he was successful, not because he was Black, but because he saw the potential within every individual to achieve."

"He was a very charismatic man, very into his neighbors and helping everybody," said Craig Bacon, deputy Niagara County historian. "Aaron Mossell was a role model for everybody in the city, and still should be."

Mossell was born a free Black man in Baltimore in 1824. In 1853, dissatisfied with educational opportunities for Blacks in Baltimore, Mossell moved his family to Hamilton, Ont.

Right after the Civil War ended in 1865, Mossell moved to Lockport and went into the brick business.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

According to research by the Niagara County Historian's Office published in The Buffalo News in 2013, Mossell lived on High Street at the time, across the street from a school his bricks built.

Today the district's John Pound Early Childhood Center stands on the site – named, like all other current Lockport schools except the high school and North Park, after a former district administrator.