Lockport school renamed after 19th century Black leader

After thinking about it for more than a decade, on Thursday Lockport formally renamed its only junior high school to honor a Black businessman who led the fight to desegregate the city's public schools in the 1870s.

"I'm feeling tearful," said Rae Alexander-Minter, 84, as North Park Junior High School was renamed Aaron Mossell Junior High School, after her great-grandfather.

Naming Lockport school for Black leader is delayed justice, descendant says Earlier this month, the Lockport Board of Education decided unanimously that this September, North Park Junior High School will become Aaron Mossell Junior High School.

"This is not only a historic moment, but a moment that reflects the very best of the State of New York, Lockport and the nation," Alexander-Minter told a crowd of about 150 outside the school.

"His name will now be known, and what he did for our community will now be known," said Mayor Michelle M. Roman, who attended North Park and later taught there.

"I'm a little teary-eyed because these are the kinds of things that need to happen so that we understand where we come from and where we need to go," Roman said.

On June 9, the Lockport Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the school after receiving a report strongly recommending the change from a committee of administrators and residents.

That reversed a vote rejecting the same idea in 2014 when the school board decided the North Park name was too deeply ingrained in the community to change.