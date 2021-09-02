Lockport school renamed after 19th century Black leader

After thinking about it for more than a decade, on Thursday Lockport formally renamed its only junior high school to honor a Black businessman who led the fight to desegregate the city's public schools in the 1870s.
"I'm feeling tearful," said Rae Alexander-Minter, 84, as North Park Junior High School was renamed Aaron Mossell Junior High School, after her great-grandfather.
Earlier this month, the Lockport Board of Education decided unanimously that this September, North Park Junior High School will become Aaron Mossell Junior High School.
"This is not only a historic moment, but a moment that reflects the very best of the State of New York, Lockport and the nation," Alexander-Minter told a crowd of about 150 outside the school.
"His name will now be known, and what he did for our community will now be known," said Mayor Michelle M. Roman, who attended North Park and later taught there.
"I'm a little teary-eyed because these are the kinds of things that need to happen so that we understand where we come from and where we need to go," Roman said.
On June 9, the Lockport Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the school after receiving a report strongly recommending the change from a committee of administrators and residents.
That reversed a vote rejecting the same idea in 2014 when the school board decided the North Park name was too deeply ingrained in the community to change.
Mossell, born a free Black man in Baltimore, moved to Lockport in 1865 and purchased an existing brickyard on Passaic Avenue. North Park Junior High was built on the site in 1940.
Mossell's bricks were used to construct several buildings in Lockport, including a school that his grandchildren weren't allowed to attend because of the color of their skin.
In 1871, Mossell's son Charles, pastor of Lockport's African Methodist Episcopal Church, asked the Board of Education to allow his children to attend the Union School, which was for whites only, instead of the Blacks-only school on South Street.
This was not a new idea. The request had been made by other Black parents as far back as 1862, when the board rejected it.
The board hesitated on Charles Mossell's request. It approved desegregation in 1872, but soon changed its mind and barred Blacks from the Union School again.
On Jan. 3, 1873, Lockport's Black residents gathered for a mass meeting, led by Aaron Mossell, and agreed to boycott the public schools until they were desegregated.
The following Monday, Jan. 6, 1873, 18 Black students and their parents tried to force their way into classes at the Union School.
"The board still hesitated," Lockport historian Clarence Adams wrote in The Buffalo News in 1999. "Eventually Lockport schools were integrated in 1876, but it was problems with continuing low attendance and high costs of the Black school that brought about the change."
The formal desegregation of Lockport schools came 78 years before the Supreme Court declared segregated schools unconstitutional in the landmark case Brown v. The Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas.
Alexander-Minter saluted the late Niagara County Historian David L. Dickinson, who was the first person to invite her to Lockport in 2001.
"The young people will know their history, will know my history, will know your history," Alexander-Minter said.
Michael Pullano, a Lockport social studies teacher, began to push for naming North Park after Mossell during the 2000s. He died of cancer in 2011, but the effort was continued by a committee of prominent citizens, whose proposal was rejected by the school board in 2014.
Two years later, the board did decide to name the North Park library after Mossell, but that was deemed insufficient by many in the community.
Paula Travis, president of the Lockport PTSA, posted an online petition earlier this year to rename the school for Mossell, and this time, it worked.
"His legacy is one of humility, honesty, creativity, integrity, inclusion, perseverance and accomplishment," said Vincent Davis, co-chairman of the renaming committee.
"Renaming the junior high school provides hope and inspiration for the future of all students who spend time as a member of the Aaron Mossell learning community," School Superintendent Michelle T. Bradley told the crowd.
North Park was the only school in the city, other than Lockport High School, not named after a person. It wasn't actually named after anything. It's in the northern part of the city and it's near a park, but Lockport has no park called "North Park."
"This building was originally named during a time in our city and country when vastly different attitudes and beliefs guided our decision," principal Bernadette L. Smith said. "Today, with the spotlight clearly shining on the many inequities of society, a new determination has been fortified with a laser focus on allowing voices to be heard, on celebrating diversity."