The Lockport City School Board has appointed a new superintendent of schools, effective March 18.

Mathis A. Calvin III is currently the superintendent of schools for the Oswego City School District. He will be replacing Michelle Bradley, who retired in September 2022. Lockport School Board President Leslie Tobin said the board conducted a national search and received 15 applicants for the position.

"Four public input sessions framed the search criterion that all candidates were evaluated against. From that input, the field was narrowed to six finalists and then to three," Tobin said in a statement.

"Confidential interviews were conducted by the stakeholder committee and board. The input from the stakeholders and community criteria was a guiding factor in the selection of Dr. Calvin as the new superintendent. His diverse educational background, leadership experiences, and commitment to overall higher standards will be an asset to our district. In addition, his collaborative leadership style and previous experiences will benefit all of our students, personnel, and parents," Tobin added.

Calvin has extensive experience as a special education teacher, principal and director of pupil personnel. He has been recognized with multiple awards for leadership from the University of Rochester, St. John Fisher University and the Rochester City School District. Calvin holds a bachelor's degree from Keuka College in Yates County, and a master's degree from St. John Fisher University in Rochester. He later earned his doctorate in school district leadership from the University of Rochester, and holds a permanent certification as a New York State school district administrator.

Calvin's contract with the district extends to June 30, 2026.

His predecessor, Bradley, earned $210,455 a year, according to SeeThroughNY.