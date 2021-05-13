Lilleck appointed Orchard Park schools' new superintendent

In a prepared statement, he said the district will be using lessons learned from the current school year while leaning on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , local and state departments of health as well as the state Education Department.

“I feel this has been the most challenging year I have faced as an educator, but also the most rewarding. I am very proud to have been part of a team that kept our focus on educating our students in a highly effective manner while ensuring that we valued the members of our school community,” Lilleck said.

“I believe the plan we developed this past year was incredibly comprehensive and allowed us to meet the unique demands presented throughout the year. Challenges will continue, but we will prepare for the 2021-22 school year by keeping in mind the guiding principle that students learn best when they are in school,” he said.

Orchard Park is one of three large districts in Erie County to appoint new superintendents.

Last week, the Williamsville Central School Board unanimously appointed as its superintendent Darren Brown-Hall, the No. 2 administrator in the Buffalo School District. Brown-Hall is the first African American to take the helm of a large suburban school district in Erie County.