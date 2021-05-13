Lilleck appointed Orchard Park schools' new superintendent

The Orchard Park Central School Board on Thursday unanimously appointed David Lilleck as the district's new superintendent of schools.
Lilleck, who serves as the district's assistant superintendent for personnel and student services, will take over for Matthew McGarrity, who has served as Orchard Park Central School District superintendent since 2010 and announced his etirement in November.
Lilleck will take over the post on July 1.
"Hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of a board of education. As a board, we have been committed to conducting a thorough and professional search," said Board President Christine Gray-Tinnesz, during a virtual meeting.
She said the board worked with Dr. David O'Rourke, Erie 2 BOCES superintendent, who assisted the board in its superintendent's search. The board also enlisted the participation of stakeholder groups, which included students, teachers, administrators, parents, support staff and community members, Gray-Tinnesz said.
"Their work was instrumental in assisting the board in making our selection," she added.
Lilleck has been an administrator in the district for 13 years. He is the assistant superintendent for personnel and pupil services. Prior to that, Lilleck was a middle school principal and a high school house principal in the district.
Before his service in the Orchard Park school district, Lilleck taught in both the Clarence and Grand Island school districts.
"The board knows that Dave has the qualities and characteristics required to work with and support our students, teachers, staff and families. We are confident he will build upon those relationships with honest and transparent dialog and action," said Gray-Tinnesz.
"Dave believes that a school district needs to continually grow and change to meet the newest demands of an ever-changing world," Gray-Tinnesz said.
Lilleck, in response, said he was "honored, humbled, and so incredibly excited about this opportunity to lead Orchard Park."
He thanked the Orchard Park community along with the students, parents, teachers, support staff, administrators and McGarrity for his mentorship throughout the years.
"Being an administrator is incredibly challenging and rewarding work, but it comes with sacrifices at times when you're away from your family," said Lilleck.
Lilleck said he was excited for the opportunity to build on the district's foundation and to continue to help the district grow and meet the needs of all of its students.
Moving forward, Lilleck said the district’s goals will be focused on returning students to face-to-face instruction.
In a prepared statement, he said the district will be using lessons learned from the current school year while leaning on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , local and state departments of health as well as the state Education Department.
“I feel this has been the most challenging year I have faced as an educator, but also the most rewarding. I am very proud to have been part of a team that kept our focus on educating our students in a highly effective manner while ensuring that we valued the members of our school community,” Lilleck said.
“I believe the plan we developed this past year was incredibly comprehensive and allowed us to meet the unique demands presented throughout the year. Challenges will continue, but we will prepare for the 2021-22 school year by keeping in mind the guiding principle that students learn best when they are in school,” he said.
Orchard Park is one of three large districts in Erie County to appoint new superintendents.
Last week, the Williamsville Central School Board unanimously appointed as its superintendent Darren Brown-Hall, the No. 2 administrator in the Buffalo School District. Brown-Hall is the first African American to take the helm of a large suburban school district in Erie County.
Frontier Central School Board members appointed Christopher J. Swiatek as the district's next superintendent.