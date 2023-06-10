A bill seeking authorization for SUNY Buffalo State to lease a portion of its campus to Buffalo Public Schools in order to house Leonardo da Vinci High School passed in the Senate and the Assembly, with the latter sealing the deal with a 137-0 vote Saturday afternoon.

After nearly 40 years at Madonna Hall on D'Youville University's campus, Da Vinci will move to a temporary site on Buffalo's East Side for two years before relocating to Buckham Hall on Buffalo State's campus. Designing and rehabilitating the building is expected to cost more than $25 million, but the bill passed Saturday references the project's eligibility for state building aid, which will ease the financial burden on Buffalo Schools.