Lawsuit on reopening is latest salvo from longtime Buffalo teachers union head

When Phil Rumore doesn't want his teachers to do something, he fights.
The longtime president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation takes a tough bargaining position in contract negotiations and isn't afraid to turn to the courts to try to block a school district policy the union opposes.
Here’s some questions and answers – including responses from the school district – to help sort it all out.
The lawsuit the BTF filed late Friday that seeks to delay Monday's planned, partial reopening of Buffalo schools is only the latest example of many during Rumore's 40 years at the helm of the union.
Rumore insists he is acting, as always, to best represent the interests of union members and the students they serve.
But critics say the union's legal battles are a strategy pursued at the expense of children in the district and their parents.
Despite the late court challenge, Buffalo schools are set to reopen to some students Monday as the district and teachers' union await a judicial hearing on the BTF's lawsuit.
The union's filing argues teachers, if ordered to return, are at heightened risk of infection from Covid-19. Rumore said Saturday the federation has tried to work with the district to help make school buildings safe for teachers and their charges and took this step only out of necessity.
"It's not because we want to file a lawsuit and be obstructionist," he said in an interview. "It's because we want to correct a problem."
But Samuel L. Radford III said suburban districts that serve a largely white student population have opened without incident and he wonders why the union insists on keeping the doors closed to Buffalo schools, which serve a higher number of Black and brown students .
To file the lawsuit just days before the school reopening "just seems to me to very self serving, nongenuine and more egregious than even his previous strong-arm tactics," said Radford, a longtime parent activist.
Larry Quinn, a former Buffalo School Board member who regularly clashed with Rumore and the BTF, said the reopening lawsuit follows a pattern favoring teachers at the expense of students and their educational needs.
He recalled a time when district and union officials agreed to study changes to how coaches are appointed to scholastic sports teams, a practice driven by teacher seniority and not coaching ability, according to Quinn.
A joint committee came up with what Quinn described as a compromise policy that addressed many concerns of athletes and their parents, he said, but Rumore rejected it saying the BTF's executive committee didn't approve.
"He kills every single change that people think of when it comes to education," Quinn said.
Rumore said Quinn's account is inaccurate and the proposal never had enough support among district coaches or the union's council of delegates. But, he said, "We're still working on it."
Here are some other notable standoffs the union under his leadership has had in recent decades with the Buffalo school district.
12-year fight
The BTF and district in 2016 settled a 12-year contract fight, the longest-ever contract stalemate for a public-sector union in New York at the time. Its provisions included raises for teachers, a slightly longer school day and teacher contributions toward the costs of health insurance. It also eliminated the controversial rider that covered the costs of cosmetic surgery for teachers. School board members earlier that year had voted to unilaterally remove the costly rider, but Rumore vowed to go to court to block a move he deemed arbitrary. “They apparently also want to scare teachers and break our solidarity. Not now! Not ever!” he wrote in a letter to union members then.
Receivership
Also in 2016, the BTF and its parent union, New York State United Teachers, filed a lawsuit challenging the state's receivership law, which allowed Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash to impose new contract terms on teachers working at 20 city schools in receivership at the time. A State Supreme Court judge in October that year rejected the unions' arguments that the statute was unconstitutional. "You're taking on New York State. You're taking on Albany," Rumore said then. "That's very difficult."
Evaluations
The union over much of 2012 and 2013 wrangled with district and state officials over the details of a state-mandated plan for evaluating teachers. The district and BTF pushed up against a state deadline for the submission of a plan, putting millions of dollars of aid at risk, before filing a plan the state Education Department initially rejected. The BTF then voted to take the department to court to force approval of the agreement and pledged to battle in court any effort by the state to withhold aid from the district. “We’re going to fight to make sure that they don’t use our kids as pawns in order for us to get this money,” he said. Eventually, an evaluation plan was approved.
Illegal strike
In 2000, Rumore spent eight days in jail after he was convicted for leading an illegal, one-day strike of Buffalo teachers. A State Supreme Court judge also fined the union $250,000 after its leaders violated his order banning the job action. The union was in the middle of tense contract negotiations with the district, a low point in relations between the parties, and then Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dillon decried the strike as a bargaining strategy. Rumore disputed Dillon's contention that the union failed to apologize for the hardship the abrupt strike caused to parents and students. "We regret any of the actions we took that were disruptive to the public," he said then. "I don't know what else we could do."
1990-1994 contract
Before the 12-year contract fight that ended in 2016, the union and district sparred for a decade over bungled talks from 1990 over a contract running from 1990 to 1994. After negotiators for the teachers and the school board reached agreement on a contract, board members refused to sign or put in place the deal until ordered to do so in a series of court rulings. Union members in 2000 approved a $73 million agreement that settled a lawsuit the BTF filed over the standoff, a deal that required the state to provide a $45 million interest-free loan to the district to help cover its cost. "This is the deal. This what the teachers think is fair, and I'm not coming back to (the teachers) with anything less," Rumore said at the time.