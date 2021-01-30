Lawsuit on reopening is latest salvo from longtime Buffalo teachers union head

The union over much of 2012 and 2013 wrangled with district and state officials over the details of a state-mandated plan for evaluating teachers. The district and BTF pushed up against a state deadline for the submission of a plan, putting millions of dollars of aid at risk, before filing a plan the state Education Department initially rejected. The BTF then voted to take the department to court to force approval of the agreement and pledged to battle in court any effort by the state to withhold aid from the district. “We’re going to fight to make sure that they don’t use our kids as pawns in order for us to get this money,” he said. Eventually, an evaluation plan was approved.